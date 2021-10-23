CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Top 10 Most Expensive Beanie Babies

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHluX_0bCDD4sz00

Beanie Babies were a huge hit in the 1990s, but they quickly faded into relative obscurity. The once-popular children’s toys now draw a different crowd — collectors.

The same tiny stuffed animals that once sold for only a few bucks now sell for thousands of dollars on the secondary market. As a rule, the more unique the Beanie Baby, the more valuable it is, which means that certain versions with slight variations in styling or even errors in production often command the highest prices.

Top 10 Most Expensive Beanie Babies

Compiling a list like this can be a bit difficult because there’s no real consensus regarding the valuation of Beanie Babies. Browse around online and you’ll likely notice that the most expensive Beanie Babies have a wide variety of prices, depending on where you look.

In this article, we list the top 10 Beanie Babies that fetched the highest prices on eBay in 2021.

1. Curly the Bear – $9,500

Curly is a brown bear with a dark red ribbon adorning his neck. He’s not a particularly uncommon bear — he’s known to have been given away at pro sporting events by the thousands in the late ’90s.

Still, he’s the third top-selling bear in all retired Beanie Babies on eBay, with one buyer considering Curly worth a cool $9,500.

2. Mystic the Unicorn – $9,861

Mystic the Unicorn was born on May 21, 1994, with “magic in her blue eyes.”

This one features an iridescent horn, a coarse yarn mane and — according to the seller — several tag errors.

3. Pinchers the Lobster – $10,000

Originally released as “Punchers” — perhaps in error — Pinchers is one of the original nine Beanie Babies. The version with the “Punchers” tag is naturally highly coveted by collectors, but sadly, this is not one of them.

Instead, “Pinchers” supposedly features a different tag error that’s difficult to identify. Whatever it is, it wasn’t lost on the buyer who placed the lone bid of $10,000.

4. Valentina the Bear – $11,111

As you might guess, Valentina was born on Valentine’s Day 1998. The seller claimed that there were errors on the tag, but it’s hard to tell given that the image shown was the only one included in the listing.

Undeterred, an eager buyer snatched this Valentina up for just over $11,000.

5. Halo the Bear – $12,000

Halo, a bear in the likeness of an angel, was born on August 31, 1998, and was released 30 days later. Her poem depicts her as a guardian angel watching over you from above.

It may be that Halo was one of the most expensive bears to produce because of her iridescent fabric, which explains in part why some examples have sold for thousands of dollars.

6. The End the Bear – $14,000

When Ty announced that they were shutting down the Beanie Babies line, they released The End the Bear — a black bear with the words “The End” stitched onto his chest along with embroidered fireworks. He was retired in December 1999 and was supposed to be the last one produced.

Luckily for fans of Beanie Babies, worldwide protest prompted the toy company to resume production the following year. Ty produced a New Year’s bear named The Beginning in 2000 — The End is frequently sold with it as a set. This one was not, but that didn’t stop the buyer from offering $14,000 for this one.

7. Hippity the Rabbit – $19,999.99

Hippity is an adorable mint green rabbit with pink whiskers and an emerald-colored ribbon tied around his neck. Most of these go for double-digits, but this one with a missing period after the ‘C’ in P.V.C. sold for a penny shy of $20,000 in April of 2021.

Perhaps it’s the high value and the rarity of this Beanie with such an error or perhaps the buyer was motivated by charity — 10% of the proceeds went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

8. Derby the Horse – $20,000

There were four versions of Derby the Horse — the original, which used fine yarn for the mane and tail, a version with a fluffy mane, and two with a coarse yarn for the mane and tail, differentiated by the absence or presence of a white patch, or star, on his forehead.

Despite being the most common of the lot — the coarse mane with a star — this one is supposed to have errors, making it much more unique than it would normally be. There wasn’t much description provided by the seller, but the buyer evidently saw something in this listing that made them willing to part with $20,000.

9. Princess the Bear + Digital Art – $25,000

Princess the Bear is one of the most beloved Beanie Babies around, and that’s because of the story behind it. The purple plushie saw a limited release in October 1997 to commemorate the death of the late princess. Proceeds from the sale were to go to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund.

In reality, Princess the Bear was so popular that Ty decided to release thousands more of the bear. While some versions of this bear sometimes sell for a few thousand, this one was special because, per the listing, it came bundled with digital art in the form of an NFT — a relatively new phenomenon that’s likely to change the world of collectibles forever.

10. Steg, the Stegosaurus – $40,000

Steg, the adorable dinosaur, tops the list at $50,000. Born on November 1, 1994, he was released on June 3, 1995, along with two other dinosaurs, Bronty and Rex.

This one is frequently counterfeited, but collectors know that Steg only came in shades of brown with green and yellow hues. It also always has the copyright year 1995 on the tush tag.

Good To Know

People often find a trunk of old Beanie Babies and get excited when they see the prices that people have listed examples for online. Sadly, that doesn’t really tell you much about their true value.

A collector’s item is only worth what someone will pay, not what the seller asks. If you have some Beanie Babies to sell, find out what rare examples look like then look for consistent sales in the same price range, not at the outliers.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Top 10 Most Expensive Beanie Babies

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beanie Baby
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
RETAIL
Telegraph

The four types of shoes you need this autumn – and the best ones to buy

A new season is officially upon us, which means a fab new pair of shoes to refresh our older looks, and a great pair of boots to get us through the cooler temperatures. Along with our new autumn/winter wardrobe comes accompanying shoes and accessories - but where to get started on this season's shopping list?
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Thrift Store

The old phrase “two are better than one” really applies here, with Found by the Pound offering a couple of concepts, each with its own name, to fit different ways of buying: Destination Found (3232 South Grand; 314-524-5493) operates more as a boutique and sells items piece by piece. The Factory Store (6740 Romiss Court; 314-833-3252) operates in keeping with the overarching business’s name: Find clothes and pay by the pound. The rate, $3, is beyond reasonable. Clothes, according to Found by the Pound’s website, are rescued in “‘packs’ across the United States in quantities of hundreds of pounds” and then sorted through for each location. Whichever location you choose, you’ll find unique pieces for your new wardrobe at great prices — something we all dream of. —Jenna Jones.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon has announced its top 10 toys for Christmas 2021, from Lego to Harry Potter

The holiday season is fast approaching and with fewer than 80 days to go until the big day itself, the time has come to start Christmas shopping.From outdoor lights and wreaths to beauty advent calendars, there’s plenty to buy in the lead up to 25 December, so it makes sense to get a head start where you can, especially if you want to avoid a frenzied, last-minute spree.While some loved ones are easy to shop for – we’re looking at you, tech lovers – others, like little ones, tend to require more thought. With new must-have toys arriving all the...
SHOPPING
CNET

Hot holiday toys for 2021

Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.
VIDEO GAMES
Refinery29

Up To 70% Off Coach Bags, Coats & Boots? Yes, Please!

Dressing designer on a budget is no easy feat. We know scoping up the steepest discounts can be a full-time job (because, um, it's part of our jobs here at R29). So if you've been looking for the totally worth-it Coach buys, you've clicked on the right article. We did all the hard work for you and snatched up the classiest, most elegant bags, coats, and shoes from the Coach Outlet for up to 70% off. Plus, you get free shipping on orders $50 or more. And psst, if you're a Coach Outlet insider, shipping is always free and starting next week, there will be some super exclusive offers and private sales. Who could say no?
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

What are the hottest toys of 2021 going to be? Well, according to Amazon, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling. Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular...
SHOPPING
allears.net

A $360 Disney World Collectible SOLD OUT in Record Time

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re no strangers to pricey Disney World souvenirs. There are all kinds of ways that you can spend your money on fun Disney items in the parks and online....
SHOPPING
todaysparent.com

22 top toys for babies and toddlers

Need a bestie? How about three? Alex, Nico and Ellis each come with stylish threads and a cute coordinated companion. The easy-remove outfits promote motor development and nurturing skills, and the cool fashion can’t hurt when it comes to fine-tuning kids’ own style. Plus, the dolls are 100 percent washer- and dryer-safe.
KIDS
wrtv.com

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING
E! News

Coach Is Having a Secret Sale With Items Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHOPPING
Woman's World

Finding These Antique Copper Molds In Your Kitchen Cabinet Could Earn You Up to $1,750

You probably have at least one or two loved ones who are famous for whipping up mouthwatering desserts for various gatherings (Psst: I’m that relative for my family!). Depending on how long they’ve been baking, they could have some antique dessert molds hiding away in their cabinets — and if they’re of the copper variety, they could earn you some serious cash!
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy