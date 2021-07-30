Severe Weather Statement issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Scioto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR EASTERN LEWIS...SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 847 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Vanceburg, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Portsmouth, Vanceburg, Camp Dix, Rome, Sandy Springs, Buena Vista in Scioto County, Saint Paul, Firebrick, West Portsmouth, Tannery, Turkey Creek Lake, Friendship, Garrison and Rexton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH