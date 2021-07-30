Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

AP source: Hornets acquire Plumlee, move up in NBA draft

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets didn’t wait until the 11th pick in the NBA draft to address their biggest need, acquiring center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick from the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Hornets...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Plumlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ap#The Charlotte Hornets#The Detroit Pistons#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Mason Plumlee traded to Charlotte Hornets

Veteran center Mason Plumlee has been traded to the Charlotte Hornets. The Detroit Pistons are sending over Plumlee and the 37th pick in exchange for the 57th pick. This will be Plumlee’s fourth team since entering the league in 2013. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news via Twitter on Thursday...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Knicks eye free agency with NBA Draft trade with Hornets

Another trade during the 2021 NBA Draft! This time, the New York Knicks have traded their first-round pick, No. 19 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a future first-rounder, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This was a bit of a shock and...
NBAchatsports.com

Hornets NBA Draft eve mock draft roundup

We are just one day away from the 2021 NBA Draft, and the mock draft are getting published at a furious rate. I figured we could take one more look at who the people that are paid to be experts expect the Hornets to come away when the dust settles.
NBAAt The Hive

Draft & stash options for the Hornets at 56 & 57 in the 2021 NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets have three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft; the 11th pick which understandably is the focus of most discussions, but they also hold the 56th and 57th pick. Charlotte unfortunately traded their own 2021 second round pick away (42nd) in the Willy Hernangomez trade, the last swing of the bat from the Rich Cho era.
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: Potential 2021 NBA Draft trade up or down scenarios

Charlotte Hornets Mitch Kupchak. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 NBA Draft is fast approaching and the Charlotte Hornets are currently in possession of the 11th, 56th, and 57th picks. Now while the Hornets could keep hold of the three picks they own, there have been rumblings that general manager Mitch Kupchak has been active on the phone lines and that the picks, #11 in particular, could be moved on or before draft day.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Neemias Queta

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick (11) and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets (57) and the Los Angeles Clippers (56). Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: Swarm and Sting 2021 NBA Mock Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the first half against the UCLA Bruins during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The 2020-21 NBA season concluded just...
NBAaudacy.com

Pistons trade Plumlee to Hornets to shed salary

Pistons GM Troy Weaver raised some eyebrows last offseason by giving Mason Plumlee a three-year, $24.5 million deal. Now Weaver's trading picks to unload him. The Pistons are sending Plumlee and the No. 37 pick in Thursday night's draft to the Hornets in exchange for the No. 57 pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

NBA Draft: The cap and trade implications of the Mason Plumlee trade

If you could describe Mason Plumlee’s Detroit Pistons career in one word it would be serviceable. He was a completely competent player who didn’t wow, but also didn’t make many mistakes. Important features on a team that was one of the youngest in the league and wanted to focus on playing and developing a bunch of rookies.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Hornets draft 4 players, add Plumlee through trade

The Charlotte Hornets had a busy night Thursday during the NBA Draft. Charlotte ended up making four selections — after trading for a second first-round pick — and added a veteran big man. With their first pick, No. 11 overall, the Hornets selected UConn guard James Bouknight. Many analysts assumed...
NBAfox46.com

There’s a buzz in the air! Crown Club celebrates Hornets’ NBA draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is no need to get people excited about the Charlotte Hornets, fans believe the NBA draft will add the next piece to a championship puzzle. “Haven’t had a lot of successful years to build off,” Kevin Weiker said, who attended Thursday’s draft party....
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

AP Source: Hornets get Bouknight at No. 11, Jones at No. 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak was a busy man Thursday night. The Hornets selected guard James Bouknight from Connecticut with the No. 11 pick and landed a pair of centers via trade. Kupchak acquired veteran center Mason Plumlee from the Detroit Pistons before the draft, then...
NBAESPN

AP sources: Pelicans send Ball to Bulls, get Hornets' Graham

NEW ORLEANS --  The New Orleans Pelicans are sending Lonzo Ball to Chicago and will acquire Devonte Graham from Charlotte as part of separate sign-and-trade agreements, two people with knowledge of the situation said. The Ball trade will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the Pelicans,...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy