Riverside County Recommends Masks Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination Status

EASTVALE (CBSLA) — Riverside County is recommending residents wear masks indoors when in public settings regardless of vaccination status.

By observation Thursday morning, more than half of the people at and Eastvale coffee shop chose not to follow the guidance.

There were mixed reviews from residents and some confusion.

“It’s much better if we use it, I think,” said one resident.

Another resident said, “I certainly don’t agree with it and I know many Americans don’t agree with it — many people around the world don’t agree with it. Enough is enough.”

Orange and Ventura counties also recommend masks be worn indoors. So far, San Bernardino has not.

Los Angeles has mandated masks be worn.