Oakwood, OH

Oakwood girl competes in national cooking competition

By Candace Price, News Center 7
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
OAKWOOD — At just 11 years old, a young cook from Oakwood is being recognized on the national level for her skills in the kitchen.

Aubrey Creighton started cooking after she discovered her great grandmother’s recipes. In a full-circle moment, Creighton competed in the Stride National Cooking Competition in her grandmother’s kitchen.

“My great grandmother has this cookbook with around maybe 200 recipes, so I chose my top 50 that I thought were really interesting and I took those and I kind of recreated them,” Creighton said.

Creighton was one of five finalists to compete in the K-12 National Cooking Competition.

For the competition, Creighton had to create her own recipe using a sea ingredient, something from the freezer, at least one green ingredient, a protein and three spices other than salt and pepper.

Creighton told News Center 7′s Candace Price that she decided to make a “scratch cornmeal tostada, with baked cauliflower rice, grilled shrimp with saffron, paprika, chipotle, union powder and garlic powder and also a salsa verde.”

The dish won her third place in the competition.

“It’s really amazing. This is my first time and I got bronze. I’m really proud of myself,” Creighton said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

