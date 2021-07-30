Cancel
Houston Rockets take Green with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green with the second overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. Green joins a team that is rebuilding after sinking to an NBA-worst 17-55 last season after James Harden forced a trade to Brooklyn to end a streak of eight consecutive playoff trips.

www.ftimes.com

