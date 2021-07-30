Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

House of Gucci trailer reveals unrecognizable Jared Leto

By Jennifer Bisset
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Ridley Scott film seemingly has it all. An assassination attempt, a glamorous cast -- and Jared Leto in his latest unrecognizable film transformation. See the first trailer for House of Gucci, which dropped on Thursday, below. Drawing from the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Maurizio Gucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Houseofgucci#Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SONY
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
MoviesCNN

The new 'Venom' sequel trailer is here and it's gory

(CNN) The new "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" trailer has dropped and it's a frightfest. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 comic book film starring Tom Hardy, who is also in the latest one. Woody Harrelson also stars. The storyline is centered on the two sides of Eddie...
MoviesBillboard

Lady Gaga Becomes Mrs. Gucci in First 'House of Gucci' Trailer

The Guccis have arrived in style in MGM’s first trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci. The true-crime drama centers on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), orchestrated by his wife at the time, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). “It was a name that sounded so sweet,...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Can You Tell Which of These Actors Is Jared Leto in the House of Gucci Posters?

Yes, we’ve already seen a fair amount of behind-the-scenes photos from House of Gucci. Lady Gaga and Adam Driver spent some time earlier this year galavanting around Italy while in character. Yet it is still exciting to see the just-released official character posters featuring the film's stars done up in full costume (and with proper lighting).
MoviesNew York Post

New film posters for ‘House of Gucci’ show a shocking Jared Leto

It’s been 26 years since the murder of Italian businessman Maurizio Gucci — and the upcoming biographical film “House of Gucci” is here to tell the secrets behind the fashion empire. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures has released new movie posters featuring its five illustrious main characters. Lady Gaga, 35, and Jared Leto,...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘House of Gucci’ trailer flaunts Italian glamour — and murder

Lady Gaga has unleashed her inner femme fatale in the upcoming biographical drama “House of Gucci.”. From the looks of the two-minute teaser that dropped Thursday evening, calling the film “scandalous” would be an understatement. Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga, 35, stars alongside Adam Driver, 37, in this drama-filled story about...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” Looks Pretty Epic

There are certain moments in human history that don’t stand with a great deal of pride, especially when it’s seen that the many problems of the world that have come have been committed at the hands of men. The Last Duel is one of those in which it becomes painfully obvious that men are rather foolish creatures at times, all for reasons that don’t sound reasonable when one looks at them from a different perspective. Looking at how things were back in medieval times though it’s not hard to see how religion and the dominant rule of men did manage to make for a hard life, especially for those who were ruled by these governing forces. In this movie, there will be plenty of both since religion plays a pretty decent part in this story and the pride of the men that are to duel, best friends no less that are torn apart when the accusation made against one forces one to demand a sanctioned duel to the death. The saddest part of this is that the duel is more for his pride than the satisfaction of determining his friend’s guilt when it comes to the supposed attack that his friend commits upon his wife.
Designers & Collectionsmoviehole.net

Trailer : House of Gucci looks fashionably divine!

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci”, inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci, is shaping up to be one of the big award contenders for 2022. The flick, a trailer of which was released today, opens Nov 22. Spanning three decades...
MoviesHighsnobiety

Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci' Trailer is Here

It is hard to imagine that a film starring and made by multiple Academy Award winners and nominees would be anything but great, and the trailer for Ridley Scott's upcoming film House of Gucci is looking like a must-watch. Yesterday, the first trailer for the film surfaced, featuring Adam Driver...
Movieswmagazine.com

The Best Twitter Reactions to the House of Gucci Trailer

Just as Lady Gaga and Jared Leto promised in tweets reading simply “stasera,” the first trailer for the wildly anticipated Ridley Scott film House of Gucci dropped late Thursday night. The expectations were set high just a matter of hours earlier when five official posters of those portraying the real-life saga of the family behind the fashion empire dropped on to the internet. And while we’ve seen him transform practically countless times before, Leto’s latest physical reinvention made it hard not to do a double-take. As for Gaga, well, she simply looked stunning.
MoviesVanity Fair

Dressed To Kill: Watch the Trailer For House of Gucci

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, an unrecognizable Jared Leto and Al Pacino headline Ridley Scott's true crime fashion saga. Murder has never looked this stylish. The first trailer for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci has just dropped, with a haunting echo of Blondie's “Heart of Glass" underscoring this true-life tale of fashion, power, sex, and murder.
Moviesthecheyennepost.com

HOUSE OF GUCCI | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

A legacy worth killing for. Welcome to the #HouseOfGucci. Watch the official trailer starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, directed by Ridley Scott. Only in theaters November 24. House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

“Father, Son, House of Gucci:” Every Epic Fashion Moment From The House of Gucci Trailer

Over the last five months, we’ve seen everything from fur-lined ski suits and cable knit sweaters to more-is-more wedding gowns make an appearance on the set of the forthcoming Ridley Scott film House Of Gucci. After seeing so many paparazzi images and snapshots from Lady Gaga’s Instagram, we had come to the conclusion that, by the time the trailer came out, we’d have seen everything there was to see fashion-wise from the movie, which won’t be out until November. And yet, by the grace of God Gucci, all our worries were assuaged on Thursday when MGM dropped the long-awaited trailer for the film that's based on the 1995 assassination of Mauritzio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his ex-wife, Patricia Reggiani (Gaga), and proved to us how much more there was.

Comments / 0

Community Policy