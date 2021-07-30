House of Gucci trailer reveals unrecognizable Jared Leto

Over the last five months, we’ve seen everything from fur-lined ski suits and cable knit sweaters to more-is-more wedding gowns make an appearance on the set of the forthcoming Ridley Scott film House Of Gucci. After seeing so many paparazzi images and snapshots from Lady Gaga’s Instagram, we had come to the conclusion that, by the time the trailer came out, we’d have seen everything there was to see fashion-wise from the movie, which won’t be out until November. And yet, by the grace of God Gucci, all our worries were assuaged on Thursday when MGM dropped the long-awaited trailer for the film that's based on the 1995 assassination of Mauritzio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his ex-wife, Patricia Reggiani (Gaga), and proved to us how much more there was.
