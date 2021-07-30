House of Gucci trailer reveals unrecognizable Jared Leto

There are certain moments in human history that don’t stand with a great deal of pride, especially when it’s seen that the many problems of the world that have come have been committed at the hands of men. The Last Duel is one of those in which it becomes painfully obvious that men are rather foolish creatures at times, all for reasons that don’t sound reasonable when one looks at them from a different perspective. Looking at how things were back in medieval times though it’s not hard to see how religion and the dominant rule of men did manage to make for a hard life, especially for those who were ruled by these governing forces. In this movie, there will be plenty of both since religion plays a pretty decent part in this story and the pride of the men that are to duel, best friends no less that are torn apart when the accusation made against one forces one to demand a sanctioned duel to the death. The saddest part of this is that the duel is more for his pride than the satisfaction of determining his friend’s guilt when it comes to the supposed attack that his friend commits upon his wife.