Colorado's already almost halfway through its supply of Walmart gift card vaccine incentives

Nearly half of the state’s Walmart gift cards for the newly-vaccinated were distributed in the first eight days of the program, according to the office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Polis’ office said 4,458 gift cards out of 10,000 have been given out since the program started last week.

The state also said that the clinics offering the $100 gift cards are seeing 25 more patients per day on average, an increase of about 39%. More than half "identify as Hispanic/Latino, American Indian and Alaska Native, Asian, Black or African American, or two or more races."

So far, 40.7% of the gift cards were distributed in counties outside the Denver Metro Area.

Anyone 12 or older who receives a first or second vaccine dose is eligible for a card at certain sites while supplies last.

“For Coloradans who have yet to take their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a $100 Walmart gift card may be the extra incentive they need to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities,” the state website says.

Cards are available on the following days at these vaccine providers:

Thursday, July 29

Adams County

Village Exchange

1609 Havana St, Aurora, CO 80010, USA

4:30pm-7:30pm

Scheduling Link: Walk-ups Only

Boulder County

Human Services Fair

750 HWY 72 North Nederland, CO 80466

10am-1pm

Scheduling Link: https://ward-729-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Lafayette Gardens Mobile Home Park

11700 E South Boulder Rd, Lafayette, CO 80026

4PM-7PM

Scheduling Link: https://www.comassvax.org//appointment/en/reg/8512606569 (Walk-ups also accepted)

**MODERNA SITE**

YMCA Longmont

950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504

Noon-6 p.m.

Scheduling Link: Walk ups only

Chaffee County

Buena Vista High School Parking Lot, front lot on Railroad St

559 S Railroad St, Buena Vista, CO 81211

10am-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://buenavista-729-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Denver County

University of Colorado Denver Parking Lot

1355 12th St, Denver, CO 80204

9am-2:30pm

Scheduling Link: https://denver-729-cdphe-mvu9.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

El Paso County

Marian House Parking Lot

14 West Bijou Street Colorado Springs, CO 80903

10AM- 2PM

Scheduling Link: https://covid19.colorado.gov/coloradocomebackcash (Walk-ups also accepted)

Walmart Parking Lot

3201 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Updated Time: 2:30pm - 6pm

Scheduling Link: https://coloradosprings-729-cdphe-mvu7pm.youcanbook.me

Jefferson County

Edgewater Block Party

2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214

6-8pm

Scheduling Link: https://jefferson-729-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Mariscos El Rey 3

6026 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226

11am-5pm

Scheduling Link: https://lakewood-729-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

7455 W Colfax Ave

Lakewood, CO 80214

1pm-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://www.comassvax.org/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=… (Walk-ups also accepted)

**MODERNA SITE**

La Plata County

Ignacio Community Library

470 Goddard Ave, Ignacio, CO 81137

12-7pm

Scheduling Link: https://ignacio-729-cdphe.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Larimer County

Charter Health Care Parking Lot

1562 Taurus Ct, Loveland, CO 80537.

3-7pm

Scheduling Link: https://loveland-729-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Mesa County

Community Food Bank

476 28 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81501

12:30-5:30pm

Scheduling Link: https://gj-729-mvu8.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Montezuma County

Walmart Parking Lot

1835 E Main St, Cortez, CO 81321

1-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://www.comassvax.org/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=5029&find_label=find_location&return_to=%2Fappointment%2Fen%2Fclinic%2Fsearch (Walk-ups also accepted)

**MODERNA SITE**

Morgan County

Walmart Parking Lot

1300 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

Noon-8pm

Scheduling Link: Coming Soon

Friday, July 30

Adams County

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

60 W Bromley Ave, Brighton, CO

11am-7pm

Scheduling Link: Walk-ups Only https://brighton-730-cdphe-mvu9.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Chaffee County

Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse

104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201

10am-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://salida-730-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Denver County

Colorado Black Arts Festival at the Center for African American Health

3350 Hudson St, Denver, CO 80207

12-4pm

Scheduling Link: https://www.comassvax.org//appointment/en/reg/9010246335 (Walk-ups also accepted)

Dolores County

Old Sundial Lot, Across from Banger's Pizza & Bar

315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324

2-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://dolores-730-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Garfield County

Walmart Parking Lot

1000 Airport Rd

Rifle, CO 81650

9am-12:30pm

Scheduling Link: Coming Soon

Jefferson County

Alameda Crossing Center Parking Lot

145 S Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80226

10am-5pm

Scheduling Link: https://lakewood-730-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Las Animas County

Walmart Parking Lot

2921 Toupal Dr, Trinidad, CO 81082

12-7pm

Scheduling Link: https://trinidad-730-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me

Mesa County

Walmart Parking Lot

2545 Rimrock Ave

Grand Junction, CO 81505

12-8pm

Scheduling Link: Coming Soon

Montezuma County

Joe Rowell Park

Dolores, CO 81323

Updated Time: 9am-12pm

Scheduling Link: https://dolores-730-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me

Weld County

East Memorial Park

2044 Balsam Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

6-9pm

Scheduling Link: https://greeley-730-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

3103 S 23rd Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

12p.m.-8p.m.

Scheduling Link: Walk ups Only

Saturday, July 31

Adams County

Walmart Parking Lot

7800 Smith Road

Denver, CO 80207

3:30-7:30pm

Scheduling Link: https://denver-731-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me/

Arapahoe County

Hinkley High School Parking Lot

1250 Chambers Rd

Aurora, CO 80011

10am-2pm

Scheduling Link: https://aurora-731-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me

Chaffee County

Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse, 104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201

10 AM- 6 PM

Scheduling Link: https://salida-731-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me/

Denver County

Blair-Caldwell Library Parking Lot

2401 Welton St. 80205

10am- 6pm

Scheduling Link: https://denver-731-cdphe-mvu9.youcanbook.me

El Paso County

Servicios De La Raza: Shots for Cuts

2354 S. Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

12-8pm

Scheduling Link: https://coloradosprings-731-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me

Mesa County

Walmart Parking Lot

2545 Rimrock Ave

Grand Junction, CO 81505

12-8pm

Scheduling Link: https://gj-731-mvu8.youcanbook.me

Montezuma County

Parque de Vida Rec Center Parking Lot

R008724, Cortez, CO 81321

9am-5pm

Scheduling Link: https://cortez-731-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me

Morgan County

St. Helena's Church 816 Park St, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

10:30am - 4pm

Scheduling Link: https://fortmorgan-731-cdphe-mvu5.youcanbook.me/

Pueblo County

Pueblo Community College Parking Lot

900 W Orman Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004

4pm-7pm

Scheduling Link: https://www.comassvax.org//appointment/en/reg/6095129329

**MODERNA SITE**

Weld County

Los Comales Market Parking Lot

513 14th Ave. Greeley, CO 80631

11AM - 8PM

Scheduling Link: https://greeley-731-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me

Sunday, August 1st

Adams County

Thornton Town Center Parking Lot

10001 Grant St

Thornton, CO 80229

11am-7pm

Scheduling Link: https://thornton-81-cdphe-mvu9.youcanbook.me . (Walk-ups also accepted)

Arapahoe County

Parking Lot

1350 S Ironton St Unit 130

Aurora, CO 80012

10am-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://aurora-81-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me . (Walk-ups also accepted)

Lake County

Family Dollar Parking Lot

1100 Poplar St

Leadville, CO 80461

11am-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://leadville-81-cdphe.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

La Plata County

Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parking Lot

254 E 5th Ave

Durango, CO 81301

9am-3pm

Scheduling Link: https://durango-81-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Larimer County

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

1325 Denver Ave

Loveland, CO 80537

1pm-8pm

Scheduling link: https://loveland-81-cdphe-mvu5.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Mesa County

Church of the Nativity Parking Lot

2175 Broadway

Grand Junction, CO 81507

9am-1pm

Scheduling Link: https://gj-81-mvu8.youcanbook.me (walk-ups also accepted)

Pueblo County

Green Horn Library Parking Lot

4801 Cibola Dr

Colorado City, CO 81019

10am-2pm

Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-81-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

St Joseph's Parish Church Festival

1145 S Aspen Rd

Pueblo CO, 81006

4PM-8PM

Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-81-cdphe-mvu7pm.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Weld County

Los Comales Market Parking Lot

513 14th Ave.

Greeley, CO 80631

11AM- 8PM

Scheduling Link: https://greeley-81-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Monday, August 2nd

Arapahoe County

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

5650 S Chambers Rd

Aurora, CO, 80015

11am-7pm

Scheduling Link: https://aurora-82-cdphe-mvu9.youcanbook.me . (Walk-ups also accepted)

Broomfield County

Hunter Douglas Parking Lot

1 Duette Way

Broomfield, Colorado 80020

12:30pm - 3:30pm

Scheduling Link: https://broomfield-82-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Denver County

Chambers Shopping Center

4840 Chambers Rd

Denver, CO 80239

12pm-8pm

Scheduling Link: https://denver-82-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me . (Walk-ups also accepted)

Mesa County

Family Health West CO Canyons Hospital Parking Lot

228 N Cherry St

Fruita, CO 81521

1pm-5pm

Scheduling Link: https://fruita-82-cdphe-mvu8.youcanbook.me (walk-ups also accepted)

Weld County

Centennial Elementary School Parking Lot

1400 37th Street

Evans, CO 80621

8:30am -3:30pm

Scheduling link: https://evans-82-cdphe-mvu5.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Tuesday, August 3rd

Arapahoe County

Save-a-Lot Parking Lot

15220 E 6th Ave

Aurora, CO, 80011

10am-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://aurora-83-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me . (Walk-ups also accepted)

Broomfield County

National Night Out- Broomfield Commons Parking Lot

13200 Sheridan Blvd.

Broomfield, CO 80020

5pm-8:30pm

Scheduling Link: https://broomfield-83-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Denver County

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

2770 West Evans Ave

Denver, CO, 80219

11am-7pm

Scheduling Link: https://denver-83-cdphe-mvu9.youcanbook.me/ . (Walk-ups also accepted)

Lake County

Lake Fork Parking Lot

150 Hwy 300

Leadville CO 80461

11am-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://leadville-83-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Larimer County

Centerra Promenade Shops Parking Lot

5971 Sky Pond Drive Loveland, CO

10am-7pm

Scheduling LInk: https://loveland-83-cdphe-mvu5.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Mesa County

Pathways Family Wellness Center Parking Lot

562 29 Rd

Grand Junction, CO 81504

9am-4pm

Scheduling Link: https://gj-83-mvu8.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Montezuma County

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

1835 E Main St

Cortez, CO 81321

10am-6pm

Scheduling Link: https://cortez-83-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Pueblo County

Pueblo West Library Parking Lot

298 S Joe Martinez Blvd

Pueblo West, CO 81007

2PM-6PM

Scheduling Link: https://pueblowest-83-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

