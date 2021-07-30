Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Former Boise State gymnast applauds Biles for putting herself first

Posted by 
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXubo_0bCD9Brw00

Some gymnasts are thanking Simone Biles after she shocked the Olympic world by opting to step aside from the gymnastics team and individual all-around finals. Biles said she was dealing with mental health challenges but did not elaborate.

Former Boise State University gymnast Maddie Wale said she’s not surprised, because the pressure put on gymnasts at the national and international level is profound.

“Gymnastics is your life and your identity for so long, you spend so much time, every decision you make, every decision your parents make, every decision your coaches make, everything you do is for the sport,” Wale said.

Wale started gymnastics when she was just 18 months old. She eventually went on to compete nationally during her time at Boise State.

“You put all this hard work in and you want to see that culminate and get a good outcome of the routines that you are doing, so it's not just pressure on an international level or a national level, it's pressure on yourself,” she said.

After graduating college, Wale said her body could not keep up with the sport, and she decided to retire. However, she said it was hard to move on with her life and figure out who she was without her first love, gymnastics.

Luckily, Wale said, she had access to mental health counselors during her college career, which turned out to be beneficial because there were moments for her when the pressure was unhealthy.

“I always would be like, you're going to let everybody down," she said. "You know, if you mess up you are going to affect everybody, and nobody's going to love you anymore and you know your coaches are going to be disappointed in you.”

Eric Kafka, a sports counselor in Boise, said that every day he helps athletes cope with their emotional and mental hurdles. He said the better an athlete gets, the harder it gets to be excellent.

“There's also such a large demand that comes on the person for time, effort and performance a lot of the time, coaches need you to win,” Kafka said.

Kafka also said when a sport begins to take more from an athlete than an athlete gives the sport, he suggests maybe it’s time to take a break, reach out for help, or maybe accept that it’s time to retire. He added that the struggle is harder alone, and athletes should reach out if they are feeling unstable.

Wale said seeing Biles put herself first was something the world needed to see. She added that following the scandals with Dr. Larry Nassar and the sexual abuse within USAG, what Biles did means a lot.

“For a lot of the gymnasts, we would see this kind of gymnast autonomy of making this decision almost like a bigger win than a gold medal,” she said.

Wale said in the last few years, it seems that people have started to listen to athletes and better prioritize mental health. For any athletes who struggle, she urged them to speak up.

The Tokyo Olympics are airing exclusively on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 and the networks of NBC. Click here for schedules and more Olympic news online.

Join 'The 208' conversation:

Comments / 0

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wale
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Larry Nassar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Gymnastics#Boise State University#Usag#Ktvb Idaho#Nbc#Olympic News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Gymnastics
News Break
Instagram
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
Simone BilesHouston Chronicle

The physicist and the gymnast: A Q&A with Simone Biles

Physicist John Eric Goff of the University of Lynchburg submitted a series of questions to Simone Biles to judge the intuitive nature of what she accomplishes in gymnastics. Here are some of her answers. Q: Do you take the same number of steps on each vault?. A: Yeah. It has...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Former US Gymnast Has Telling Admission On Simone Biles

Simone Biles had to unfortunately withdraw from several events at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. “I didn’t want to go into any of the other events second-guessing myself,” Biles said, via the Associated Press. “So, I thought it would be better if I took a step back and let these girls go out there and do their job.”
TennisFortune

Simone Biles and the power of putting yourself first

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Congress hears testimony about Jan. 6, employees are set to walk out at Activision Blizzard, and Simone Biles is still the GOAT, no matter what. Have a wonderful Wednesday.
Boise, IDboisedev.com

Star former Boise State coach Daugherty dies

June Daugherty, the longtime Boise State women’s basketball coach, died yesterday. She was 64. Daugherty’s teams lit up the Pavillion (now ExtraMile Arena) in the late 1980s and 1990s, netting her an all-time record of 122 wins and 75 losses for the Broncos. She later moved on to University of Washington and later Washington State University. In her career as head coach, Daughterty’s teams notched 443 wins.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Simone Biles Reveals Family Tragedy After Stunning Return

Simone Biles, the absolute GOAT of women's gymnastics, just closed out her second Olympics with a bronze medal on the balance beam. The Tokyo Olympics might not have turned out the way she thought it would, but she sure taught the world a lesson about putting your mental health needs before a competition and medals. As Biles explained in an interview, per the New York Post, "My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win."
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
Sportsphillypressreview.com

Four-time Olympic Gold Champion should’ve stayed home

It’s a known fact that Simone Biles can’t handle pressure. Biles admitted that to herself after she pulled out of Olympic competition for the United States women’s gymnastics team. She removed herself from team competition on July 27 after a shaky performance on the vaults during the first rotation. In the event, Biles attempted to do an Amanar, which is a triple somersault twist. It’s one of the most difficult performances being done by women on the vaults. But Biles fell one twist short and barely landed on her feet. Biles had the same problem when she tried doing her double twist somersault on the uneven bars during practice.
Rockford, ILMyStateline.com

Mental health advocates applaud Simone Biles decision to quit the Olympics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles’ early exit from the Tokyo Olympics has sparked a conversation about the athlete’s mental health amid the competitiveness nature of sports. USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy