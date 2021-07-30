Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

With demand for vaccines stagnant, could doses go to waste in Vermont?

By Lola Duffort
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTpo0_0bCD8wsW00
Vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are prepared for injection at a clinic in Beecher Falls on March 29, 2021. Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

Across the country, millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses are set to expire and go to waste as demand for the shots continues to dwindle.

In Vermont, more than 77,000 shots are still waiting to be used — 8,000 of which expire in about a month. But despite the slowing pace of vaccinations, the Department of Health said Thursday that officials believe no portion of the state’s vaccine allocation would go to waste.

“We know what the expiration dates are and have been successful at reallocating vaccine around the state to ensure doses are used before they expire,” Ben Truman, a spokesperson for the health department, wrote in an email.

Nationally, states have administered 86% of all vaccine doses delivered to them by the federal government, according to the most recent CDC data . In the aggregate, states have yet to administer 53.4 million doses that have been delivered to them. Some are second shots that will eventually find themselves into arms, but about half will likely go unused before they expire, one expert told STAT News .

In Vermont — the most vaccinated state in America — just shy of 92% of all doses received have been administered, according to the federal data.

With demand lagging in some parts of the country and still strong in others, the federal government in May changed the way that vaccines were allocated. States with waning interest could turn down doses, which were routed into a federal pool. That allowed states with high demand — including Vermont — to draw down more than the proportional share initially set aside for them.

But thousands of doses in the Green Mountain State are nevertheless set to expire soon. There are 8,000 doses of Pfizer expiring at the end of August, according to the health department. And at the end of September, 5,000 doses of Pfizer and 6,000 doses of Moderna will go bad. An additional 11,000 doses expire in October and November.
The pace of vaccination, meanwhile, has significantly and steadily slowed, although the state still administered over 2,000 doses each week in the last month, according to the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation .

Read the story on VTDigger here: With demand for vaccines stagnant, could doses go to waste in Vermont? .

Comments / 2

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Vaccines
State
Vermont State
City
Beecher Falls, VT
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Vermont Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#The Department Of Health#Cdc#Stat News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Louisiana StateBaton Rouge Business Report

Wasted COVID vaccine doses spike in Louisiana amid hesitancy

As coronavirus vaccine interest plummeted in Louisiana, the state saw a spike in the number of wasted shots, with more than 79,000 vaccine doses trashed largely because health providers couldn’t find enough arms quickly enough. Wasted doses of the life-saving vaccines numbered fewer than 1,500 only four months ago. But...
Pharmaceuticalsthenevadaindependent.com

It takes two: The importance of getting the second dose of the vaccine

With emergence of the Delta variant and COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Nevada, it’s important to get the second shot as it provides a full layer of protection. The Delta variant is highly transmissible and is leading to an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and unfortunately, death. We have witnessed the destruction it has caused in other countries, making it imperative that we understand just how fortunate we are in the U.S. to have the vaccine readily available to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. In order to have the most protection, the second shot is necessary in arming yourself against the virus.
Vermont StateWCAX

Demand for Vermont child care grants exceeds available funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs more child care spots for kids from birth to 3 years old, and an organization giving grants to do just that says it can’t keep up with the demand. Let’s Grow Kids is awarding thousands of dollars to home and center-based programs serving infants...
U.S. Politicskoamnewsnow.com

US ships 22M vaccine doses to other countries

WASHINGTON – White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the United States has shipped 22 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to other countries this week. The total was a weekly record as vaccines went to 23 countries. Psaki says the recipients included Pakistan, Vietnam, Guatemala, Panama, Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco, among other nations. By this weekend, roughly 80 million doses in total will have shipped from the United States to other countries.
Public HealthBoston Globe

US is wasting vaccine doses, even as cases rise

A survey of data from 10 states shows that more than 1 million doses have gone to waste since the nation began administering COVID-19 vaccines in December. Much of the loss has come as demand for inoculations plummeted, with the daily rate of vaccinations now at less than one-fifth of its peak average of 3.4 million shots, reached in mid-April.
Public HealthWebMD

1 Million Vaccine Doses Wasted in 10 States

A New York Times survey found that about 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have gone to waste in 10 states since the national vaccination program started in mid-December. State officials said the vaccine was not used because of breakage, storage and transportation problems, expiration, and people not showing up for appointments, the Times said.
Vermont StateValley News

Vermont farmer’s septic waste fertilizing raises a stink

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Residents of River Road say, at first, they were open to their neighbor, farmer Mark Boyden, spreading human septage on a field where he grows feed for local dairy farms. Then came the trucks, then the smell. Several months later, after the residents have publicly expressed objections...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont daily COVID cases Thursday reached the highest they’ve been since May, with the bulk of infections reported in the Chittenden County area. Health officials reported 55 new cases, ahead of forecast models provided earlier in the week that predicted daily cases in the 50s by mid-August. Thirty-one of those new cases were in Chittenden County.

Comments / 2

Community Policy