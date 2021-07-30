Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Here's why Washington state didn't receive a tsunami warning after massive earthquake near Alaska

Posted by 
KING 5
KING 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tU33_0bCD8vzn00

While coastal areas in the state of Alaska heard tsunami warning sirens go off Wednesday night, Washington state did not.

A massive earthquake off the southern coast of Alaska registered at an 8.2 on the Richter Scale Wednesday night. If initial estimates hold, the earthquake may be the strongest to hit North America in more than 50 years.

Although many were afraid the quake would cause a tsunami in Washington state, it wasn't a concern for experts, according to Elyssa Tappero, Tsunami Program Coordinator for Washington's Emergency Management Division.

Washington was issued an Information Statement from the National Tsunami Warning Center, which is below a warning, advisory or a watch.

When was the state cleared that nothing was coming?

“That was passed to us in the second conference call from the National Tsunami Warning center,” Tappero said. “They said they would send out a cancellation after that call that there was no danger for us and we could stand down.”

A network of buoys connected to electronics sitting on the ocean floor detect the pressure wave from a tsunami and how big a tsunami is likely to be. Referred to as DART buoys, even the ones closest to the Alaska coast line indicated any resulting tsunami even near the Alaskan coast would only be a few feet high. The biggest wave resulting from the earthquake was measured at just over half a foot.

Comments / 2

KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#North America#Extreme Weather#Tsunami Program#Alaskan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy