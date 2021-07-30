Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

All military personnel, including civilian workers, must provide COVID-19 vaccination status or face restrictions

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 9 days ago

All military personnel and Department of Defense civilian workers must confirm whether they received a COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Defense announced.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown released a statement Thursday saying those who do not comply will be required to wear a mask, remain socially distant and undergo weekly testing. Federal workers who are not vaccinated, or do not provide their vaccination status, will also not be allowed to travel for work.

The moves comes after President Joe Biden held a news conference Thursday afternoon about incentives for federal employees to get vaccinated.

“Since many vaccinations are required for active duty military today, I’m asking the Defense Department to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations our armed forces must get,” Biden said.

The statement said DoD officials will work to find ways to require a coronavirus vaccine, along with the other shots required for service members. Military personnel are required to receive 17 different vaccines depending on their orders.

About 4 million people work for the federal government, according to the Associated Press. That number does not include federal contractors, who will be held to the same standard.

Cases across the nation are spiking because of the highly contagious delta variant. Health experts say a vaccine is “the best and most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the department announced it would require people to wear masks indoors — regardless of vaccination status — at military installations and other facilities in places where the virus’ spread is higher.

There are four levels for community transmission — low, moderate, substantial and high.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance Tuesday saying people should wear masks indoors if they are in places with “substantial” or “high” community spread. As of Thursday evening, every Hampton Roads city is in the top two levels, according to the CDC Data Tracker.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Covid#Defense Contractors#The Department Of Defense#Pentagon#The Defense Department#Dod#The Associated Press#Covid#Cdc Data Tracker#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
JC Post

Federal workers now must report vaccination status

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key points in President Joe Biden’s plan to increase COVID-19 vaccination among federal employees and encourage more Americans to get shots:. — Federal employees will have to attest to their vaccination status. — Those not fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask on the job, physically...
Marion, OHwbco.com

OhioHealth to require COVID-19 vaccination for all associates, providers and volunteers

MARION—OhioHealth announced today that it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all its 35,000 associates, providers, and volunteers. This requirement extends to both employed and independent physicians, to those in patient-facing and non-patient-facing roles, and to students and vendors. The deadline to become fully vaccinated is December 1. OhioHealth’s decision...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, questions

A New York state military law attorney said he is receiving calls from Airmen serving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — and from active-duty service members across the country — asking about options should the Department of Defense mandate that military members take the COVID vaccine. The calls are coming...
Williamsburg, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Pentagon to require masks indoors — regardless of vaccination status — on military installations where COVID-19 spread is high

Department of Defense installations and facilities will require service members, federal personnel, contractors and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask indoors in areas with higher COVID-19 transmission levels. The mandate, effective Wednesday, applies to any facility owned by the DoD in places with “substantial” or “high” community transmission level. All Hampton ...
Virginia Statewesternslopenow.com

VA requires COVID-19 vaccinations for medical personnel

Mesa County, Colo. – Just announced this afternoon, the Department of Veterans Affairs is the first major Federal Agency to require health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even right here in Mesa County. Vaccines will now be mandatory for certain medical personnel at the VA Medical Center, including...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Biden: Federal workers must get COVID-19 vaccine

President Joe Biden today announced all civilian federal workers and contractors need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or face regular testing, mandatory mask wearing, and limits on travel. The president also announced a new incentive program that calls on states and territories to give the newly vaccinated $100 when they get the shot.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

U.S. service members must provide vaccination status, DOD says

WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense will ask all U.S. military and civilian DOD personnel to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status and will move forward with making vaccination a requirement, the department said in a news release issued Thursday. What You Need To Know. All U.S. military and civilian DOD...
Sedgwick County, KSbizjournals

Mask mandate back at McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell Air Force Base has restarted its mask mandate amid increased Covid-19 cases in Sedgwick County and concerns about the Delta variant of the virus. The base said in a press release that masks must once again be worn indoors by all personnel and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. McConnell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy