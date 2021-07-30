Cancel
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons on 'the Waterworks Coming and Going' After Dusty Hill's Sudden Death - and Why Band Will Go On

By Chris Willman
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat little ol’ band from Texas is now, sadly, littler. Dusty Hill, one-third of ZZ Top for the last 51 years, was revealed Wednesday to have died of indeterminate causes. On Thursday, remaining members Billy Gibbons announced that the tour they just began would resume Friday after a brief lull, with their guitar tech of three decades filling in. A funeral is expected to take place next week, but it’s perhaps not surprising that the survivors would work through their grief by wrapping some of their scheduled road dates around a memorial that will represent friends’ and family’s last chance to see Hill as a sharp-dressed man.

