Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Jalen Suggs’s decision to pass on a football scholarship could end up making him millions

By Weston Blasi
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before Suggs was one of the best college basketball players in the country, he was a highly-recruited football player in high school.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Georgia State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Jalen Suggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football#Gonzaga#Ucla#Baylor#All American#Nba#University Of Minnesota#Bleacher Report#Ohio State University#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Jalen Suggs’ Girlfriend is a Basketball Star Herself

Jalen Suggs is charging into the NBA. The one-and-done Gonzaga Bulldog built a remarkable legend in just one year. From a perfect regular season to the unforgettable dagger over UCLA, Suggs did wonders for his draft stock. He’s done wonders for his love life, too. There’s a common misconception among...
NBAESPN

Top NBA draft prospect Jalen Suggs signs multiyear deal with Adidas

Jalen Suggs has landed a multiyear footwear and apparel deal with Adidas ahead of his anticipated selection early in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday. "I'm so excited to be with the brand," the former Gonzaga star said. "I grew up inspired by [Derrick] D-Rose and Dame [Lillard] and want to follow in the steps of the young Adidas family coming up now like Trae [Young] and Don [Mitchell]."
College Sportssemoball.com

Choosing basketball over football was tough for Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs was the first athlete in Minnesota history to be named Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the same year, so choosing one sport to pursue in college was difficult. Jalen Suggs was the first athlete in Minnesota history to be named Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the same year, so choosing one sport to pursue in college was difficult.
NBASportsGrid

Jalen Suggs Draft Position: Over/Under 4.5

The NBA Draft is just under a week away as we prepare to usher in another talented class of players into the league. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was one of the stars of March Madness and absolutely wowed all of college basketball this past year with the heroic shot in the Final Four. With most mock drafts expect him going at four or higher, Suggs’ draft position total is at 4.5 with the under juiced to -270, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
NBAWenatchee World

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs heading to Magic, Corey Kispert to Wizards as both taken in first round of NBA draft

The majority of the mock drafts were wrong, but it worked out just fine for Jalen Suggs. Most analysts had the former Gonzaga point guard going to Toronto, but the Raptors threw a wrinkle into Thursday’s NBA draft by taking Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick. Suggs waited a few minutes longer before hugging family members after being selected by Orlando at No. 5.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Confident Minnesotan Jalen Suggs should be a top-five pick in NBA Draft

Jalen Suggs' journey to the NBA started as a 5-year-old in St. Paul, playing opponents twice his size and age. Already taking 1,000 shots a day and training for hours, he didn't know how far basketball could take him. "But with my competitive spirit, I always wanted to play with...
BasketballNew York Post

Jalen Suggs’ girlfriend, Hailey Van Lith, is a baller too

After Gonzaga product Jalen Suggs was selected fifth overall by the Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft, he can soon celebrate the life-changing moment with girlfriend Hailey Van Lith. It’s unclear when the couple got together, but they appeared to have gone public with the relationship in June. At the...
NBAHouston Chronicle

Jalen Suggs issues warning to teams, including Rockets, that bypass him in NBA draft

Jalen Suggs praised the fellow members of his draft class, spoke about their character, even the place in NBA history the group could achieve. But he also issued a warning. He would not lobby for a place atop the list or ahead of any of the three players expected to be selected before his name is called. But he did have a message for the teams, including the Rockets with the second pick, that could have a chance to draft him and likely will choose another prospect.
NBAsemoball.com

Magic select Jalen Suggs at No. 5, Franz Wagner at No. 8

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- When the Orlando Magic's hopes of moving up in the NBA draft never materialized, they instead used their picks to select former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs fifth and German forward Franz Wagner eighth. Owners of two top-eight picks for the first time in franchise history, the...
NBABleacher Report

Warriors Trade Rumors: Jalen Suggs Targeted If Golden State Moves Up from No. 7

The Golden State Warriors may target Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs if they move up from the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, according to NBA insider Chad Ford. Ford reported Golden State may instead look toward Connecticut's James Bouknight, Michigan's Franz Wagner or Jonathan Kuminga of the NBA G League Ignite if the team stays at No. 7.
NBAnbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs heading to Orlando, Corey Kispert joining Rui Hachimura in Washington

The majority of the mock drafts were wrong, but it worked out just fine for Jalen Suggs. Most analysts had the former Gonzaga point guard going to Toronto but the Raptors threw a wrinkle into Thursday’s NBA Draft by taking Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick. Suggs waited a few minutes longer before hugging family members after being selected by Orlando at No. 5.
NBAfox9.com

Jalen Suggs could be lottery pick in Thursday's NBA Draft

MINNEAPOLIS - Jalen Suggs was a football and basketball star at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, and after one standout season at Gonzaga, will realize his NBA dream Thursday night. Suggs, a McDonald’s All-American who led the Bulldogs to an unbeaten season before a loss to Baylor in the national title...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Jalen Suggs Talks Raptors Development, says Whoever Passes on him will Regret it

Jalen Suggs had a simple message for the Toronto Raptors and the three other teams drafting atop the 2021 NBA Draft: pass up on me and you'll regret it. It's fair to poke holes in Suggs' game, at least as a truly top-tier prospect. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds he doesn't possess the kind of rare physic that usually wows scouts. He shot just 33.7% from three-point range and his 2.9 turnovers per game were a lot for someone who prides himself on being a supremely skilled passer.
NBANew York Post

Jalen Suggs slipping to No. 5 is first surprise of NBA Draft 2021

Most mock drafts didn’t see this one coming. The Raptors selected Florida State star Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night — knocking Gonzaga product Jalen Suggs out of the top four. The Magic ended up taking Suggs with the fifth pick.
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

The Jalen Suggs Report

This will be a full analysis of Jalen Suggs which will incorporate stats and film to showcase the young prospect’s abilities. I briefly covered Jalen Suggs, along with the other presumptive top 5 prospects in the draft, back in May — before we found out that the Raptors would be picking fourth overall. My excerpt on Suggs was also turned into a video that you should check out, narrated by the people’s champ: Samson Folk.
NBAThe Spokesman-Review

Feeling the draft: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs ready to hit the NBA stage

Corey Kispert was warming up for a recent workout with the Golden State Warriors when he heard a voice from behind. “I’m riding the bike and it’s, ‘Hey, Spokane to the league, pretty cool,’ ” Kispert said. “I turn around and it was Klay Thompson. We talked a little about eastern Washington and basketball and his time at WSU.
NBAraptorshq.com

Draft Watch: Jalen Suggs could usher in a new Raptors era

The NBA Draft is this week, and there’s a good chance the Toronto Raptors keep things simple and draft the best available player available at #4. And if most mock drafts hold, that player might well be Jalen Suggs — and it might turn out to be a brilliant move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy