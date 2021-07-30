Cancel
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday as pressure from news of a deadly hog disease in the Dominican Republic offset support from strong export sales and firm cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 0.600 cent...

#Cme#Livestock#Dominican#Disease#Trader#Reuters#Cme#African#Usda#Chinese
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Higher on Good Demand, Lower Corn Prices

Futures prices are trading higher for both live and feeder cattle contracts early Wednesday, while October hogs are a little lower. October live cattle and September feeders are a little higher early Wednesday, still getting a break from Tuesday’s lower grain closes, while the market waits for cash trade to develop.
AgricultureDurango Herald

Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

Wheat for Sep. lost 7.25 cents at $7.1725 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 4.75 cents at $5.4575 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 1 cent at $4.47 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 11.25 cents at $14.0350 a bushel. Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat rebounds on supply concerns, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Wednesday as concerns over supplies from top exporters Russia and the United States supported prices. Soybeans gained ground, although better-than-expected crop conditions and forecasts for rain across the U.S. Midwest kept a lid on prices. “Some consumers are balking...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firm on supply concerns, steady demand

* Wheat back near 3-month top after easing on Tuesday * Northern hemisphere crop concerns, import tenders support wheat * Soybean steady after slide on improved U.S. crop prospects * Corn ticks down as market weighs rain outlook (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rallied on Wednesday to trade near three-month highs, supported by crop concerns in major northern hemisphere production belts and steady demand from importing countries. Chicago soybeans steadied after sharp falls on Tuesday while corn inched down, as the market assessed the chances of beneficial rain in the Midwest in the coming days. Grain markets also looked ahead to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report for revisions to U.S. corn and soybean yields and world wheat production. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.8% at $7.30-1/4 a bushel by 1219 GMT, to move back towards Monday's near three-month peak. In Europe, benchmark December wheat on Euronext added 0.3% to 230.75 euros ($273.90) a tonne. It touched a three-month top on Tuesday before closing lower. Wheat prices are underpinned by drought damage to spring wheat in North America, reduced forecasts for Russian production and quality concerns surrounding the European Union's harvest. "Some consumers are baulking at higher prices for now. And that has few traders worried perhaps the gains have been too much, too soon," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We are a little sceptical of that, the market is cutting wheat crop estimates." While Egypt bought only one cargo in a wheat tender on Monday, other importing countries are seeking larger volumes. Turkey provisionally booked 395,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender on Wednesday while Algeria is thought to have booked several cargoes in a tender earlier this week, traders said. Pakistan on Tuesday issued a tender seeking 400,000 tonnes. "The supply in the eight main (wheat) exporting countries will be revised downwards in the next USDA report," consultancy Agritel said, referring to the agency's monthly world outlook on Aug. 12. CBOT soybeans added 0.2% to $13.22-1/2 a bushel while corn inched down 0.2% to $5.50-3/4 a bushel. The corn market was supported by a poor second corn crop in Brazil after drought and frost damage. Prices at 1219 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 730.25 5.75 0.79 640.50 14.01 CBOT corn 550.75 -1.00 -0.18 484.00 13.79 CBOT soy 1322.50 2.75 0.21 1311.00 0.88 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 0.75 0.33 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Aug 300.00 5.00 1.69 219.00 36.99 Paris rape Aug 531.50 3.50 0.66 418.25 27.08 WTI crude oil 69.46 -1.10 -1.56 48.52 43.16 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.06 1.2100 -1.93 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 2-4 cents, corn mixed, wheat up 3-7 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming on concerns about supply shortfalls in Russia and a low-quality crop in the European Union. Expectations for a small harvest of U.S. spring wheat also lends support. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures hit their highest since May 11 overnight. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 6 cents at $7.30-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat rose 2-3/4 cents to $7.10-1/4 per bushel overnight, and MGEX September spring wheat fell 3/4 cent to $9.19 per bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn, with market underpinned by concerns about dry weather in the western U.S. Midwest curtailing crop yields. * Commodity brokerage StoneX on Tuesday projected U.S. 2021 corn production at 14.945 billion bushels, with an average yield of 176.9 bushels per acre. Both were below the U.S. Agriculture Department's latest projections. * Technical resistance for benchmark CBOT December corn contract seen at 40-day moving average. Support noted around the 20-day moving average. * CBOT December corn last traded unchanged at $5.51-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen firming after most-active contract dropped 2.5% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage decline in four weeks. Gains kept in check by concerns about easing demand from processors and exporters. * CBOT November soybeans were up 2-1/2 cents at $13.22-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-France trims wheat crop forecast, flags quality risks

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday lowered its estimate of 2021 soft wheat production in the European Union's biggest grain grower and warned of risks to crop quality due to wet weather. This year's soft wheat crop, now being harvested, is expected to reach 36.69 million...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans gain on weather concern, global demand pressures corn, wheat

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Corn and wheat futures slipped on Wednesday, tracking falls in outside energy markets as rising Delta variant coronavirus cases raised concerns about a return to restrictions that could limit demand and overwhelmed recent weather concerns for U.S. crops. Chicago soybeans traded both sides of even,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Anec forecasts corn exports to fall by half

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports will fall by half this season, as adverse weather hurt the country's crop and export prospects, according to a projection by grain exporter group Anec released on Wednesday. In a presentation, Luciano de Souza, president of Anec's board of directors, said...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentine farmer sales of 2020/21 soy down 7.7% from last year

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Argentine producers have sold 26.3 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday, marking a 7.7% reduction in sales versus the same point in the previous season. At this time last year, 28.5 million tonnes of the oilseed...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Aug 3

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 62.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning with an average yield of 3.20 tonnes per hectare, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Aug 3) All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 62.4 47.4 10.5 Crop, as of same date 61.0 49.7 8.5 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare 3.20 3.43 2.88 Yield, as of same date 3.49 3.66 3.25 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 19.5 13.8 3.6 hectares Harvested area, as of 17.5 13.6 2.6 same date in 2020 (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
BusinessAgriculture Online

Euphoria fades as farmers fret over inflation, rising costs

America’s large-scale farmers and ranchers expect rampant inflation and sharply higher costs in the year ahead, said a Purdue University poll on Tuesday. The monthly Ag Economy Barometer said farmer confidence was at its lowest level in a year despite high commodity prices and large federal payments. The barometer soared...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm on scarce supply and firmer cash markets

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Wednesday as cash trade firmed and wholesale beef prices march higher, traders said. "We have some tighter market-ready cattle supplies right now. The outlook is for supplies to tighten further later in the year and into next year," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst with Brock Capital Management.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

French 2021/22 wheat shipments outside EU hit decade-low in July

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union fell to their lowest in over a decade for July, Refinitiv data showed, as a rain-hampered harvest contributed to a slow start to the 2021/22 export season. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry crop estimates

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for the 2020 and 2021 grain, oilseed, protein and sugar beet crop harvests. Estimates are as of Aug. 1. Area is in 1,000 hectares, yield in tonnes per hectare and production in 1,000 tonnes. The table from the previous month is accessible here: 2020 2021 Area Area Yield Prod Area Yield Prod Pct change 2021/20 Pct change 21/avg GRAINS 8,907 6.46 57,532 9,141 7.29 66,664 +15.9% +6.1% Soft wheat 4,262 6.85 29,176 4,942 7.42 36,694 +25.8% +10.0% winter 4,222 6.85 28,926 4,924 7.43 36,570 +26.4% +10.0% spring 40 6.24 250 18 6.78 124 -50.3% +3.8% Durum 252 5.19 1,307 288 5.52 1,590 +21.7% -6.3% winter 219 5.20 1,137 280 5.53 1,546 +36.0% -5.1% spring 33 5.13 170 8 5.31 43 -74.5% -34.5% Barley 1,972 5.28 10,413 1,727 6.77 11,687 +12.2% +1.0% winter 1,177 5.53 6,513 1,190 6.97 8,292 +27.3% +0.2% spring 795 4.91 3,900 538 6.32 3,395 -13.0% +3.1% Oats 98 3.97 390 106 4.41 467 +19.6% +10.7% winter 42 3.93 165 59 4.48 266 +61.4% +8.9% spring 56 4.01 225 46 4.33 201 -10.9% +13.1% Rye 32 4.19 133 41 4.70 195 +45.9% +65.5% Triticale 261 4.67 1,218 331 5.19 1,716 +40.9% +18.8% Rice 14 5.50 78 13 -- -- -- -- Maize 1,692 8.03 13,579 1,434 9.18 13,165 -3.1% +0.1% grain 1,610 8.26 13,298 1,354 9.51 12,878 -3.2% -0.3% seeds 82 3.42 281 80 3.59 287 +2.1% +18.6% Sorghum 117 4.65 543 84 5.66 477 -12.1% +28.2% Other grains 208 3.34 696 176 3.83 674 -3.1% +16.5% OILSEEDS 2,121 2.53 5,368 1,869 2.92 5,459 +1.7% -12.2% Rapeseed 1,114 2.95 3,291 977 3.30 3,221 -2.1% -26.3% winter 1,112 2.95 3,284 976 3.30 3,217 -2.0% -26.3% spring 3 2.47 6 1 2.78 4 -35.6% 32.7% Sunseed 778 2.05 1,598 690 2.50 1,723 +7.8% +24.5% Soybean 187 2.17 406 156 2.74 427 +5.1% +7.3% Other oilseeds 42 1.76 74 46 1.89 88 +19.2% +36.6% PROTEINS 312 2.54 791 334 3.36 1,124 +42.0% +34.7% Beans 77 1.94 148 80 2.55 204 +37.1% +17.7% Peas 229 2.75 630 249 3.64 907 +43.9% +39.5% SUGAR BEET 421 62.24 26,195 408 -- -- -- -- POTATOES 206 41.01 8,437 -- -- -- -- -- FODDER MAIZE 1,419 11.65 16,527 1,333 12.47 16,620 +0.6% -2.1% Set aside 499 408 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Early Aug. Buying Continues in Cattle Futures

Live cattle contracts became a temporary “safe haven” Wednesday following moderate to active pressure in most other commodity markets. This pushed spot August live cattle futures to their highest level since Mid-June. Light to moderate gains slowly but steadily developed in live and feeder cattle futures Wednesday. Active pressure in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Record-large crops ahead for middle part of Corn Belt, analyst says

So far, we have mostly dry August weather as we start the last month of summer. It’s been mostly dry across almost the entire Corn Belt, but the parched northwest portion seems to be suffering the most from the drought. Yet, Monday’s USDA crop progress report showed an improvement in soybean conditions, while corn and sorghum dropped significantly.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall on improved crop outlook, forecast

CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures sank on Tuesday after the previous day's better-than-expected crop conditions report coupled with forecasts for rain across the U.S. Midwest as the oilseed begins to set seed pods. Corn and wheat also fell but found support from earlier hot, dry weather that...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans, corn drop around 1% on demand concerns; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slid around 1% on Tuesday, weighed down by a broad commodity sell-off on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in key consumption centres. Wheat lost ground, giving up some of the last session's strong gains although expectations of lower output in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil corn exports to fall sharply in August, projections show

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports are expected to plunge in August to around 3 million tonnes, according to ship line-up data from maritime agency Cargonave and projections by grain exporters association Anec on Tuesday. Shipping schedules showed corn exports at 6.7 million tonnes in August of 2020, data from Cargonave showed. Anec said corn shipments this August would be at best only as high as 4 million tonnes amid severe crop failure.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Grain prices ease back as crop weather, Delta wave assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday as the market set recent production setbacks against forecasts for some rain relief in the U.S. Midwest and uncertainty over the economic impact of a spreading coronavirus variant. Traders were also digesting the U.S. Department of...

