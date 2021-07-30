LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

* Wheat back near 3-month top after easing on Tuesday * Northern hemisphere crop concerns, import tenders support wheat * Soybean steady after slide on improved U.S. crop prospects * Corn ticks down as market weighs rain outlook (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rallied on Wednesday to trade near three-month highs, supported by crop concerns in major northern hemisphere production belts and steady demand from importing countries. Chicago soybeans steadied after sharp falls on Tuesday while corn inched down, as the market assessed the chances of beneficial rain in the Midwest in the coming days. Grain markets also looked ahead to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report for revisions to U.S. corn and soybean yields and world wheat production. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.8% at $7.30-1/4 a bushel by 1219 GMT, to move back towards Monday's near three-month peak. In Europe, benchmark December wheat on Euronext added 0.3% to 230.75 euros ($273.90) a tonne. It touched a three-month top on Tuesday before closing lower. Wheat prices are underpinned by drought damage to spring wheat in North America, reduced forecasts for Russian production and quality concerns surrounding the European Union's harvest. "Some consumers are baulking at higher prices for now. And that has few traders worried perhaps the gains have been too much, too soon," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We are a little sceptical of that, the market is cutting wheat crop estimates." While Egypt bought only one cargo in a wheat tender on Monday, other importing countries are seeking larger volumes. Turkey provisionally booked 395,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender on Wednesday while Algeria is thought to have booked several cargoes in a tender earlier this week, traders said. Pakistan on Tuesday issued a tender seeking 400,000 tonnes. "The supply in the eight main (wheat) exporting countries will be revised downwards in the next USDA report," consultancy Agritel said, referring to the agency's monthly world outlook on Aug. 12. CBOT soybeans added 0.2% to $13.22-1/2 a bushel while corn inched down 0.2% to $5.50-3/4 a bushel. The corn market was supported by a poor second corn crop in Brazil after drought and frost damage. Prices at 1219 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 730.25 5.75 0.79 640.50 14.01 CBOT corn 550.75 -1.00 -0.18 484.00 13.79 CBOT soy 1322.50 2.75 0.21 1311.00 0.88 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 0.75 0.33 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Aug 300.00 5.00 1.69 219.00 36.99 Paris rape Aug 531.50 3.50 0.66 418.25 27.08 WTI crude oil 69.46 -1.10 -1.56 48.52 43.16 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.06 1.2100 -1.93 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Barbara Lewis)