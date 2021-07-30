LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for the 2020 and 2021 grain, oilseed, protein and sugar beet crop harvests. Estimates are as of Aug. 1. Area is in 1,000 hectares, yield in tonnes per hectare and production in 1,000 tonnes. The table from the previous month is accessible here: 2020 2021 Area Area Yield Prod Area Yield Prod Pct change 2021/20 Pct change 21/avg GRAINS 8,907 6.46 57,532 9,141 7.29 66,664 +15.9% +6.1% Soft wheat 4,262 6.85 29,176 4,942 7.42 36,694 +25.8% +10.0% winter 4,222 6.85 28,926 4,924 7.43 36,570 +26.4% +10.0% spring 40 6.24 250 18 6.78 124 -50.3% +3.8% Durum 252 5.19 1,307 288 5.52 1,590 +21.7% -6.3% winter 219 5.20 1,137 280 5.53 1,546 +36.0% -5.1% spring 33 5.13 170 8 5.31 43 -74.5% -34.5% Barley 1,972 5.28 10,413 1,727 6.77 11,687 +12.2% +1.0% winter 1,177 5.53 6,513 1,190 6.97 8,292 +27.3% +0.2% spring 795 4.91 3,900 538 6.32 3,395 -13.0% +3.1% Oats 98 3.97 390 106 4.41 467 +19.6% +10.7% winter 42 3.93 165 59 4.48 266 +61.4% +8.9% spring 56 4.01 225 46 4.33 201 -10.9% +13.1% Rye 32 4.19 133 41 4.70 195 +45.9% +65.5% Triticale 261 4.67 1,218 331 5.19 1,716 +40.9% +18.8% Rice 14 5.50 78 13 -- -- -- -- Maize 1,692 8.03 13,579 1,434 9.18 13,165 -3.1% +0.1% grain 1,610 8.26 13,298 1,354 9.51 12,878 -3.2% -0.3% seeds 82 3.42 281 80 3.59 287 +2.1% +18.6% Sorghum 117 4.65 543 84 5.66 477 -12.1% +28.2% Other grains 208 3.34 696 176 3.83 674 -3.1% +16.5% OILSEEDS 2,121 2.53 5,368 1,869 2.92 5,459 +1.7% -12.2% Rapeseed 1,114 2.95 3,291 977 3.30 3,221 -2.1% -26.3% winter 1,112 2.95 3,284 976 3.30 3,217 -2.0% -26.3% spring 3 2.47 6 1 2.78 4 -35.6% 32.7% Sunseed 778 2.05 1,598 690 2.50 1,723 +7.8% +24.5% Soybean 187 2.17 406 156 2.74 427 +5.1% +7.3% Other oilseeds 42 1.76 74 46 1.89 88 +19.2% +36.6% PROTEINS 312 2.54 791 334 3.36 1,124 +42.0% +34.7% Beans 77 1.94 148 80 2.55 204 +37.1% +17.7% Peas 229 2.75 630 249 3.64 907 +43.9% +39.5% SUGAR BEET 421 62.24 26,195 408 -- -- -- -- POTATOES 206 41.01 8,437 -- -- -- -- -- FODDER MAIZE 1,419 11.65 16,527 1,333 12.47 16,620 +0.6% -2.1% Set aside 499 408 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)
