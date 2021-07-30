Rivian expands testing of its electric Amazon delivery vans to Michigan

Tesla’s “Alien Dreadnought” Model Y lines at Gigafactory Shanghai in China are being touted in a new promotional video from the automaker released earlier today. The video was posted by Tesla and shared by owner and enthusiast @Ray4Tesla on Twitter. Showing the numerous production processes of the Model Y crossover at the China plant, the video gives an idea of how automation is one of the key components of accurate, high-quality automotive manufacturing, which has surged Tesla into the stratosphere of China’s EV sector in recent years.