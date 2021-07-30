Cancel
Rivian expands testing of its electric Amazon delivery vans to Michigan

By Maria Merano
teslarati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivian’s Amazon delivery van was spotted in Michigan, adding Detroit to one of the few cities the electric vehicle has been sighted and is undergoing testing. A Rivian engineer accompanied the Amazon driver behind the wheel of the electric delivery van. The engineer told Automotive News that Amazon delivery vans undergoing testing in Detroit were assembled at Rivian’s engineering and design center in Plymouth, Michigan.

