Warriors draft Jonathan Kuminga with 7th pick in move for massive potential
With the seventh pick in Thursday's draft, the Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga, a physically gifted forward who played last season for the G League Ignite. The 18-year-old Kuminga averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists playing in Walnut Creek as part of the G League Ignite program, a first-of-its-kind developmental team that mixed top college-aged prospects (including No. 2 pick Jalen Green) with seasoned professionals such as Jarrett Jack.
