Crash seriously injures at least 2 at Amsterdam Thruway exit
AMSTERDAM— At least two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon in the entrance lanes of the state Thruway interchange at Amsterdam. State Police said their preliminary investigation determined that a passenger car and minivan struck head on sometime before 4:50 p.m. In addition to the serious, life-threatening injuries suffered by at least two people, three others were also injured, troopers said.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0