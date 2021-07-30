Cancel
Amsterdam, NY

Crash seriously injures at least 2 at Amsterdam Thruway exit

By Claire Bryan
Times Union
 6 days ago

AMSTERDAM— At least two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon in the entrance lanes of the state Thruway interchange at Amsterdam. State Police said their preliminary investigation determined that a passenger car and minivan struck head on sometime before 4:50 p.m. In addition to the serious, life-threatening injuries suffered by at least two people, three others were also injured, troopers said.

