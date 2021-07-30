Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Ventura man arrested in Wyoming following shooting investigation

By Jessica Brest
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RprBK_0bCD5t7i00

VENTURA, Calif. - Police arrested a man in Wyoming on Thursday after he was determined to be linked to a shooting that left one man hospitalized in Ventura last week.

The Ventura Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting victim at Simpson Street and Ventura Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

There, officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Several other shots had reportedly been fired during the incident.

The victim was transported to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition. His current condition is unclear.

Ventura police processed the crime scene for evidence and served several search warrants throughout the week. Their investigation ultimately led to the identification of a shooting suspect, a 38-year-old Ventura man, and a warrant was sought for his arrest on Monday.

On Thursday, Ventura police were notified by the Laramie Police Department in Wyoming that they had arrested the shooting suspect after responding to a call about a suspicious person at a laundromat.

The man was subsequently booked into the Laramie County Detention Center in Wyoming and is awaiting extradition back to California.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Espinosa at 805-339-4497.

The post Ventura man arrested in Wyoming following shooting investigation appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
698
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Extradition#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Ojai, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Invasive mosquitoes recorded in Ojai

People can avoid the risk of being bit by native and non-native mosquitoes by wearing properly fitted clothing when outdoors, utilizing approved insect repellent and making sure windows and doors have tight screens. The post Invasive mosquitoes recorded in Ojai appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy