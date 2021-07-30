Ventura man arrested in Wyoming following shooting investigation

VENTURA, Calif. - Police arrested a man in Wyoming on Thursday after he was determined to be linked to a shooting that left one man hospitalized in Ventura last week.

The Ventura Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting victim at Simpson Street and Ventura Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

There, officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Several other shots had reportedly been fired during the incident.

The victim was transported to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition. His current condition is unclear.

Ventura police processed the crime scene for evidence and served several search warrants throughout the week. Their investigation ultimately led to the identification of a shooting suspect, a 38-year-old Ventura man, and a warrant was sought for his arrest on Monday.

On Thursday, Ventura police were notified by the Laramie Police Department in Wyoming that they had arrested the shooting suspect after responding to a call about a suspicious person at a laundromat.

The man was subsequently booked into the Laramie County Detention Center in Wyoming and is awaiting extradition back to California.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Espinosa at 805-339-4497.

