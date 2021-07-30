Cancel
Genesee County, MI

Mt. Morris Twp. man convicted on 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct

By James Paxson
WNEM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mount Morris Township man has been convicted by a jury on three counts of criminal sexual conduct involving multiple assaults on a child victim over many years. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Ramon Curtis Pool, 26, was convicted of one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting a child from April 2015 to December 2017.

