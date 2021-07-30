Cancel
Rensselaer County, NY

Boil water advisory issued for areas of North Greenbush in Rensselaer County

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENSSELAER COUNTY (WRGB) — On Thursday, a boil water advisory has been issued by the Rensselaer County Health Department for areas of North Greenbush near Snyder’s Lake. The areas included in the order include properties in the town water system on Pershing Avenue between Lakeshore Drive and Troy Avenue, including customers on Lakeshore Drive, Liberty Avenue (North and South), Burns Avenue, Clara Court, Lillian Court, South Lakeview Road, Leslie Avenue and Shore Court.

