Houston Police pilot injured in crash gifted new home, messages of support

It's a homecoming that Chase Cormier never expected.

"Welcome home!" said his mom Phyllis Marshall as he entered the doorway of his new home.

Not only did he walk into a home that was gifted to him and his wife, Brooke, but he was also welcomed by messages of love and support on its walls and studs written by family and friends before the sheet rock goes up.

"I'm blessed. It's an unusual experience because I've always been the person to try to help others and now I'm on the receiving end," Cormier said.

It was just over a year ago that Cormier's life changed forever. He was very badly injured in a Houston helicopter crash in which he was the pilot. It left him paralyzed with a broken back.

The other officer on board, Jason Knox, tragically died at the hospital.

Since then, the community has rallied around Cormier and his family. Operation Finally Home and vendors like S&H Homes are building him a custom home – complete with special accommodations – on a lot he and Brooke have owned for nine years. The architectural plans and services have been donated to build the home.

"They've come so far and been through so much. Everything that people have for them is incredible," Marshall said.

And the last year has been the fight of Cormier’s life. After the crash, doctors said he would never walk again. But Chase was determined to prove them wrong. He hasn’t missed a day rehab, often going for multiple times a day.

“He’s got the heart of a lion. I’m so proud of him. I don’t know how to put it into any other words than that," Marshall said.

From being an eagle scout as a kid to two overseas deployments in the military (Iraq and Afghanistan), Cormier has always been selfless. He hopes to pick up where he left off before his accident by helping children and veterans suffering from PTSD – giving back what others have given to him.

"This is something that I'm using for our family but to pay forward to help others and to continue the life of service," Cormier said.

He and Brooke are hoping to have a ribbon-cutting when the house is done early next year.

Some of the other vendors helping the Cormiers are Ferguson's, Dacor From Samsung, Moen, Tri Supply and others.