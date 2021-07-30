Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Houston Rockets take Green with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpMCZ_0bCD5DUY00
1 of 3

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green with the second overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Green joins a team that is rebuilding after sinking to an NBA-worst 17-55 last season after James Harden forced a trade to Brooklyn to end a streak of eight consecutive playoff trips.

Green is Houston’s first first-round pick since the Rockets selected Sam Dekker with the 18th pick in 2015 and their highest pick since they took Yao Ming first overall in 2002.

The shooting guard comes to the Rockets after going straight from high school in California to the NBA G-League with the Ignite. The 6-foot-6, 186-pound Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game for the Ignite last season.

The 19-year-old was a McDonald’s All-American in 2020 after averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists a game as a high school senior at Prolific Prep.

Harden’s trade came after Houston shipped Russell Westbrook to Washington in December for John Wall and future draft picks.

The Rockets dealt one of their last remaining veterans in March when they traded P.J. Tucker to Milwaukee in a swap that netted Houston the No. 24 pick in this year’s draft. Houston had back-to-back picks late in the first round as they also have the 23rd pick, which the team got from Portland in a trade for Robert Covington in 2020.

It’s the first draft for general manager Rafael Stone, who was promoted from within the organization after Daryl Morey stepped down to take a job with the Philadelphia 76ers in October.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
291K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Yao Ming
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Sam Dekker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Draft Picks#Ap#The Houston Rockets#Nba G League#Mcdonald#All American#Prolific Prep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets targeting Daniel Theis

Multiple reports have linked the Houston Rockets to Daniel Theis. The 29-year-old center from Germany spent the first three and half seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Chicago Bulls at the NBA’s trade deadline. The Houston Rockets tricky salary cap situation. The Rockets...
NBANBA

Rockets Acquire Four Players in 2021 NBA Draft

HOUSTON – During tonight’s 2021 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected guard Jalen Green with the second overall pick. Additionally, the Rockets acquired forward/center Alperen Sengun [al-pah-ron shen-gün], forward Usman Garuba [oose-mon gah-ROO-bah], and guard Josh Christopher. All four players were chosen within the first 24 picks of the draft.
NBABleacher Report

Report: Jalen Green Signs Rookie Rockets Contract; Will Make $9M in 2021-22

The Houston Rockets and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green agreed to the terms of his rookie contract, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. The rookie pay scale for the second overall pick starts at $7.5 million in the first year, $7.9 million in the second year and $8.2 million for the third-year option. The team then has the opportunity to exercise a fourth-year option on the player's contract at a 26.2 percent increase of his third-year salary.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy