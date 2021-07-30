Anne Hathaway, Mandy Moore, and Heather Matarazzo celebrate The Princess Diaries turning 20

It’s 2001, and tween you is devouring this masterpiece for the first time. You’re contemplating the merits of a foot-popping kiss and also asking yourself, Do I need one of THOSE backpacks that, if I hock it, could feed a whole country? Based on Meg Cabot’s delightful book, The Princess Diaries launched these deep thoughts and much more: a future Oscar winner, the epic-est of makeover moments, and one Mandy Moore song that inspired thousands of friend-group dances. The movie, which follows regular San Francisco high schooler Mia Thermopolis (played by Anne Hathaway) as she learns she’s actually royalty, was surprisingly empowering too. Its whole point is that an average girl can go from “I can’t be a princess—I’m still waiting for normal body parts to arrive!” to discovering she has the grit and character to lead a nation. For its 20th anniversary, we’re taking a look back at the film’s (equally awesome, incredibly sweet) behind-the-scenes story, with help from these experts: