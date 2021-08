As we get older, it becomes more and more important to prioritize our cognitive health. Altering one’s diet and lifestyle are key ways to do that, and emerging research continues to show us how best we can keep our brains functioning for the long haul. Most recently, a study revealed that adding flavonoids — which are plant compounds known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits — to our plate each day could lower our risk of cognitive decline and help us keep our memory strong.