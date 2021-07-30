Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congress involved in trying to find answers to bottlenecks at national parks: ‘It’s never been this crowded’

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
A post-pandemic boom in national park tourism has left lawmakers wondering how to preserve nature and the visitor experience amid increased traffic, crowds and waiting times. “Yosemite is one of the most spectacular places in the world, but I can guarantee the people in that traffic jam weren’t enjoying it,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, while presenting a photo of a mountain road backup on Wednesday to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee on National Parks.

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

Whitefish Pilot

National park overcrowding subject of Senate hearing

Lawmakers and key experts searching for ways to alleviate overcrowding at national parks suggested upgrading smartphone applications for visitors, increasing park staffing and expanding transit services during a hearing Wednesday, July 28 before the U.S. Senate National Parks Subcommittee. Historic levels of visitation at Glacier and Yellowstone were highlights of...
Travelnationalgeographic.com

These national parks facts will shock you

From the largest canyon in the world to the tallest living tree, here are 12 American parks with amazing wonders. This month, the National Park Service turns 105. While that number is impressive, many other figures relating to the 423 units—including 63 national parks—the Park Service administers are more astonishing.
Utah Stateworldatlas.com

Rainbow Bridge National Monument, Utah

The Rainbow Bridge National Monument is a natural bridge spanning 234 feet in length. It is located in southern Utah, in the United States, and administered by the National Park Service as part of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. It is often considered to be the highest natural bridge in the world, as well as the sixth-longest. Two other nearby attractions, Landscape Arch and Kolob Arch, although spanning distances many feet longer than Rainbow Bridge, are considered as arches rather than bridges.
U.S. Politicspvtimes.com

Free entrance to Death Valley National Park today

Those who have some spare time on their hands today may want to plan a road trip to Death Valley National Park. As noted in a park news release, the park is offering a free entrance day to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act signed into law by former President Donald Trump.
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

National Parks Service to offer fee-free days in August

In recognition of "Great American Outdoors Day," the Department of the Interior is waiving entrance fees Wednesday at all fee-collecting public lands managed by the department. In a release last Friday, the department wrote that other fees – including overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use and use of special...
Columbia Falls, MTFlathead Beacon

As Crowds Overwhelm National Parks, Lawmakers Seek Solutions

The unmatched summer strain overwhelming gateway communities like those girding Glacier National Park received prominent attention last week as members of a U.S. Senate subcommittee plied land managers and local stakeholders in an effort to craft long-term solutions. “There are no obvious answers to some of these challenges, and there...
Illinois Statewyomingnewsnow.tv

Illinois woman charged in Yellowstone National Park case involving grizzlu sow and cubs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that SAMANTHA R DEHRING, age 25 of Carol Stream, Illinois, was charged with one count of willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards and one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife. Dehring is expected to appear in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming on August 26, 2021, for her arraignment.
LifestylePosted by
Outsider.com

National Parks Waiving Entrance Fees in Recognition of ‘Great American Outdoors Day’

Grab your hiking boots and leave your cash at home–all National Parks are allowing free entry to celebrate Great American Outdoors Day. At Outsider, we cherish every opportunity we can get to celebrate some of our favorite places to be. Our National Parks give us the chance to find both excitement and tranquility away from concrete and screens. While these lands offer us escape, we also find a sense of connectivity to both nature and other Outsiders. From the peculiar rock formations at Zion to the lush, green mountaintops at Shenandoah, each park is an oasis of untouched grounds that anyone and everyone can come to admire.
U.S. PoliticsPowell Tribune

‘Loving our parks to death’?

While always encouraging visitation to America’s first national park, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has also been looking for ways to ensure wildlife and the landscapes aren’t overwhelmed by visitation. “It’s incredibly important for us to continue to work together to develop viable strategies to manage increasing visitation in this park,”...
Environmenteturbonews.com

Lake Powell Disappearing: So sad for tourism!

Climate change just became a reality and a big issue for the tourism industry at Lake Powell, one of the most popular resort region in Arizona and Utah, USA. Climate change has become real in Arizona and Utah with Lake Powell in trouble. At Lake Powell the water line has...
Congress & CourtsTravelPulse

Congress Is Stepping in To Control Overtourism at US National Parks

Desperate for fresh air after their long months of COVID-19 lockdowns, Americans are continuing to descend on U.S. National Parks like locusts. As a result, the National Park Service (NPS) is struggling to manage crowds and mitigate the deleterious effects of overtourism on its lands while maintaining the integrity of the visitor experience.
Congress & CourtsField & Stream

The MAPLand Act Could Revolutionize Public Land Access for Hunters and Anglers

On July 14, the United States House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee unanimously passed a bipartisan bill that has the potential to benefit hunters and anglers all over the country. The Modernizing Access to our Public Land Act, which is often abbreviated as the MAPLand Act, would make information, like access points and permissible-use regulations, on federal public lands available digitally. The bill now goes to the full chamber of the House of Representatives for consideration.
Animalsmprnews.org

Crews work to remove islands of invasive cattails in Voyageurs National Park

Crews in northern Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park are continuing work this summer to remove large mats of invasive cattails. The hybrid cattails spread across about 500 acres of wetlands in the park along the Canadian border. Reid Plumb, a wildlife biologist with the National Park Service, said native cattails are...
LifestyleYubaNet

Parks Lack Plans Despite Explicit Mandate to Develop Carrying Capacities

Overcrowding at our national parks is bad this summer but will likely get worse, as visitors from foreign countries are able to return in coming months. Yet, the National Park Service has no coherent plan to address overcrowding despite clear, longstanding statutory mandates that it do so, according to Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER).
LifestyleSacramento Bee

You can visit national parks for free on two days in August. Here’s what to know

Visiting a national park on these two days in August could save you some money. Some National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees on two days in August. Many parks will be free to visit Wednesday — Aug. 4 — to mark the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation provided up to $1.9 billion a year for five years to put toward maintenance at national parks, forests and other public lands.

Comments / 1

