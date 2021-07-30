Congress involved in trying to find answers to bottlenecks at national parks: ‘It’s never been this crowded’

Grab your hiking boots and leave your cash at home–all National Parks are allowing free entry to celebrate Great American Outdoors Day. At Outsider, we cherish every opportunity we can get to celebrate some of our favorite places to be. Our National Parks give us the chance to find both excitement and tranquility away from concrete and screens. While these lands offer us escape, we also find a sense of connectivity to both nature and other Outsiders. From the peculiar rock formations at Zion to the lush, green mountaintops at Shenandoah, each park is an oasis of untouched grounds that anyone and everyone can come to admire.