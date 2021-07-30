Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH, SOUTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX, SOUTH CENTRAL SOMERSET, AND NORTHWESTERN OCEAN COUNTIES At 846 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates of between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Trenton, Jackson, Manalapan, Ewing, Princeton, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Cranbury, Allentown, Roosevelt, Rocky Hill, and Twin Rivers. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 9. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 61 and 71. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 27. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED