2021 NBA Draft: Oklahoma City Thunder select Josh Giddey with No. 6 pick

By Scott Rafferty
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder have selected Australia's Josh Giddey. Giddey spent the 2020-21 season in the National Basketball League (NBL) with the Adelaide 36ers. In 28 games, Giddey averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals on .427/.293/.691 shooting splits.

