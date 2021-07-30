Source: Wizards trade Westbrook to Lakers in blockbuster deal
After one memorable and record-setting season in Washington, Russell Westbrook is moving on. The future Hall of Famer was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as well as the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 draft, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed. The Wizards will also ship two second-round picks (2024 and 2028) to L.A.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0