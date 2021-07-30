Cancel
House Of Gucci Trailer Shows Lady Gaga At Her Most Devious With Adam Driver

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier today, the world got its first look at Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci through sharp character posters released onto the internet. But Lady Gaga, being crafty, but to the point, displayed her look with the word “stasera,” or “tonight” in Italian. Apparently that was a hint at when we could see the first trailer for the film, which also stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons. Now have our first footage from House of Gucci to ponder over.

www.cinemablend.com

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
