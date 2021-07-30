Tornado Warning issued for Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado has been confirmed. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ocean A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL OCEAN COUNTY At 848 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Brookville, or 16 miles southwest of Toms River, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Barnegat, Surf City, Brookville, Warren Grove, Beach Haven West, Manahawkin, Ocean Acres and Waretown. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 64 and 74. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN