Monmouth County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southern and central New Jersey. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should seek shelter inside a well-built structure and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL OCEAN...SOUTHEASTERN BURLINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MONMOUTH COUNTIES At 844 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Elberon to near Dover Beaches North to Brookville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Toms River, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Lakewood, Barnegat, Tinton Falls, Beachwood, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Lakehurst, Farmingdale, Surf City, Mantoloking, Allenwood, Elberon, Brick Township, Collingwood Park, Brookville and Pine Ridge At Crestwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 29 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 61 and 108. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

