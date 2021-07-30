Cancel
Decatur County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Shelby by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Shelby The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Indiana Central Decatur County in central Indiana * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 843 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Greensburg, or 10 miles southeast of Shelbyville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Adams and Milford around 855 PM EDT. Burney around 900 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Greensburg, Letts, Westport and Millhousen. Some rotation has been noted aloft with this storm. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 120 and 135. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

