Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAWRENCE COUNTY At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Russellville, or 7 miles north of Vincennes, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lawrence County, including the following locations Lawrenceville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
