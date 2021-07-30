Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...EAST CENTRAL BALDWIN AND WEST CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 747 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Molino, or 8 miles northwest of Gonzalez, moving west at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Molino.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baldwin County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Baldwin Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy