Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...EAST CENTRAL BALDWIN AND WEST CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 747 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Molino, or 8 miles northwest of Gonzalez, moving west at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Molino.alerts.weather.gov
