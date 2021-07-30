Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama South central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 744 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gonzalez to 3 miles west of Ensley to near West Pensacola, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Pensacola, Ensley, Gonzalez, Lillian, Myrtle Grove and Elberta. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0