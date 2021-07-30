K-Pop Superstar Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery After Bloody Home Discovery
K-pop star Mina, a former member of the group group AOA, was reportedly hospitalized after she was found bleeding at her home on Thursday. Her condition is reportedly non-life-threatening, but she remains unconscious after the suspected suicide attempt. The 27-year-old, whose full name is Kwon Min-ah, had been at the center of several social media controversies before she was hospitalized, and posted a hand-written letter to her fans on Wednesday, apologizing for breaking a promise to stay off social media.popculture.com
Comments / 10