Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

K-Pop Superstar Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery After Bloody Home Discovery

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop star Mina, a former member of the group group AOA, was reportedly hospitalized after she was found bleeding at her home on Thursday. Her condition is reportedly non-life-threatening, but she remains unconscious after the suspected suicide attempt. The 27-year-old, whose full name is Kwon Min-ah, had been at the center of several social media controversies before she was hospitalized, and posted a hand-written letter to her fans on Wednesday, apologizing for breaking a promise to stay off social media.

popculture.com

Comments / 10

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Surgery#K Pop#Suicide Prevention#Attempted Suicide#Aoa#The Korea Joongang Daily#South Korean#Nme#Fnc Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesE! Online

Ruby Rose Tearfully Shares She Was Rushed to Hospital After "Serious" Surgical Complications

Watch: Ruby Rose Details Being Rushed to the Hospital. Ruby Rose is telling fans about a health scare she had this week that was made even worse due to hospital overcrowding. In footage shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 27, the 35-year-old Orange Is the New Black alum let fans know she was rushed to the hospital this week due to complications from an unspecified surgical procedure she had previously undergone. To make matters worse, the ambulance was forced to drive around for hours because no hospital could accommodate her.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

K-Pop star Kwon Mina interned after attempting suicide

Former member of the group AOA stars in a new K-Pop drama. As reported by media such as Newsweek, the singer tried to kill herself after revealing how the haters’ messages on social media have affected her. Mina He left the aforementioned group in 2018, when they were enjoying great...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kyle Richards Rushed to the Hospital After Accidentally Walking into a Beehive

Kyle Richards found herself in a scary situation this weekend when she was stung by bees after accidentally walking into their hive on her property. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is allergic to their venom, shared security camera footage of the incident and pics of herself being treated in a hospital on her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 15. "So this happened yesterday," Kyle wrote. "I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all, you know I am allergic to bees and am terrified of them." In one of the videos, the reality star is seen running on her patio to an open door while screaming for help. She...
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Star Takes Hiatus After Health Scare

Kirsten Storms is taking a step back from General Hospital to focus on her health. On Sunday, the Soap Opera Network confirmed the actress will be taking a temporary leave of absence as she continues to recover after revealing in June that she underwent brain surgery. Storms has portrayed Maxie Jones on the long-running ABC soap opera since 2005, with her last appearance on the show having been a July 19 episode in which her character left Port Charles and traveled to Texas with her baby.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Peaky Blinders actor Toby Kirkup died hours after being discharged from hospital

Actor Toby Kirkup died hours after being discharged from hospital, an inquest has heard. The 48-year-old, whose acting credits include Emmerdale and the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders, died at home after attending Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 29 August 2020.Yorkshire Live reports that Kirkup sought medical advice after suffering from chest pains and a tingling sensation in his arms. After being diagnosed with gastritis, he was discharged and returned to his home in Slaithwaite. His condition then deteriorated and he began vomiting before suffering a cardiac arrest. A post mortem established his death was the result of natural causes.However, his...
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd lead guitarist Gary Rossington, the co-songwriter on the group’s biggest hit, “Sweet Home Alabama,” is recovering from emergency heart surgery. The 69-year-old Rossington, the group’s last living original member, was given an upbeat prognosis on the band’s Instagram and Facebook pages. In addition to “Sweet Home Alabama,” Rossington...
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
Wilmington, DENew York Post

Swavy, dancing TikTok star with millions of followers, shot dead at 19

Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has died. He was 19 years old. The Delaware-based teen’s passing was confirmed Tuesday by authorities, who told The Post he was fatally gunned down in broad daylight Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington. “The victim in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian TikTok star takes her own life aged just 19 after attracting a legion of fans by sharing her life as a fourth-generation farmer - as her poignant final post is revealed

A trailblazing young female farmer who gained global notoriety for her TikTok videos, has tragically ended her own life just days after posting an upbeat clip to her tens of thousands of followers. Caitlyn Loane, 19, was a fourth-generation farmer who garnered legions of admirers by showcasing her life in...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok star Swavy dies at 19 in shooting

Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S on TikTok, has reportedly died on July 5. The news was confirmed by his friend and YouTuber Damaury Mikula who posted about the incident on social media. Mikula described the death as “so f**king dumb” and said that Swavy had “got shot”. Miller...

Comments / 10

Community Policy