Time to Swap the Bedroom for the Backpack

It's been a long 16 months for Cumberland's Owen Horvath. During his down time at home, the13-year-old has worked on mastering the yo-yo. "I started in early May, so I've been yo-yoing for a little over a year now. And I've had a lot of time obviously. So, nothing I have to worry about, just practicing. Just a lot of online tutorials on YouTube that will teach you tricks and everything you need to know and then I also create my own tricks," said Owen Horvath.