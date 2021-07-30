Cancel
Mendocino County, CA

“Bart Fire” south of Willits now 100% contained, size estimated at 13 acres (updated 7/30)

By Kate B. Maxwell
The Mendocino Voice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 7/30/19 — The Bart Fire is 100% contained as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire, thanks to the work of fire crews who remained on the scene over night putting in containment lines and extinguishing hot spots. On Thursday evening, the fire was reported to be approximately 20 acres in size, but due to updated and more accurate mapping, Cal Fire has put the blaze at around 13 acres as of this morning. Fire crews will remain on the scene over the next several days as a precaution.

