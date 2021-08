The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a somewhat difficult position heading into the NBA Draft. With Cade Cunningham expected to be drafted No. 1 overall, the two players they are likeliest to land at No. 3 both play positions that are theoretically filled on their roster. Guard Jalen Green would be joining a backcourt that already has recent lottery picks Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but if Evan Mobley is the pick, he would probably have to play power forward rather than center, which is his best position, because the Cavaliers are expected to try to re-sign Jarrett Allen as their starting center.