It feels like weeks have transpired since last Thursday’s draft, but here is where the Charlotte Hornets stand two days into the NBA free agency period. The Hornets have lost Devonte’ Graham in a sign-and-trade to the New Orleans Pelicans, Malik Monk on a one-year minimum deal to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Cody Zeller on a one-year deal to the Portland Trail Blazers. With the departure of these players, the Hornets have about $13.5 million in cap space remaining and 15 roster spots filled, though Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels all have non-guaranteed contracts for next season.