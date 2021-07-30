KDOL website is back up, but expect payment delays; Here’s how soon you can get paid
TOPEKA, (KSNT) — After days of being shut down due to technical difficulties and maintenance the Kansas Department of Labor’s website is back up. A spokesperson for the state’s labor department told KSNT News’ Capitol Bureau that the website for Get-Kansas-Benefits and the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance came back online Thursday morning. However, claimants can expect delays for several programs that are expected to be caught up within the next week.www.ksnt.com
