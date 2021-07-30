Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

KDOL website is back up, but expect payment delays; Here’s how soon you can get paid

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, (KSNT) — After days of being shut down due to technical difficulties and maintenance the Kansas Department of Labor’s website is back up. A spokesperson for the state’s labor department told KSNT News’ Capitol Bureau that the website for Get-Kansas-Benefits and the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance came back online Thursday morning. However, claimants can expect delays for several programs that are expected to be caught up within the next week.

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Business
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdol#Labor Department#Ksnt News#Capitol Bureau#Get Kansas Benefits#Peuc Ui#U S Bank#The Kdol Call Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy