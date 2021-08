The 2021 NBA Draft kicks off Thursday, July 29 at 8:00 pm ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Detroit Pistons currently hold the No. 1 overall selection and while its presumed Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham will be the first player taken off the board, recent reports suggests the team is not 100% sold on the young star. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, "Detroit’s internal meetings are still revolving around three players for the No. 1 pick on Thursday night — Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, sources tell ESPN. Detroit isn’t fully there yet on committing to Cunningham with their first overall choice."