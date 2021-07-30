Man asleep in Turlock loading dock killed when delivery truck backs over him
A man died Thursday morning in Turlock when a delivery truck backed up over him while he was apparently sleeping in a loading dock. Turlock Police Department officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the scene in the 3000 of Geer Road, near Stanislaus State University. Members of the Turlock Fire Department worked to perform live-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.www.modbee.com
Comments / 0