You know what they say: First is the worst and second is the best! No? Still not excited? Ah, whatever. While Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley may not have a first-round pick in their hand tonight, I still expect this to be an exciting draft for Chicago Bulls fans. Not only is this one of the deeper classes we have seen in recent years (meaning prospects in the No. 38 range are legitimately intriguing), but there is always a chance the organization trades up. Karnisovas has shown he is not afraid to make an aggressive move before, and we know this is one hell of a trade-hungry market.