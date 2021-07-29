Facade Collapses At BJ’s In Columbia, Prompting Evacuation

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Fire said the facade a BJ’s store collapsed in Columbia Thursday evening.

The collapse prompted an evacuation as a precaution and the business was closed.

Responders reported around 7 p.m. to the superstore on Snowden River Parkway. No injuries have been reported.

The collapse happened soon after severe weather moved through the region. Howard County was briefly under a tornado warning. Officials have not said if the collapse was weather connected.