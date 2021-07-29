Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MD

Facade Collapses At BJ’s In Columbia, Prompting Evacuation

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jahYV_0bCCyJeD00

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Fire said the facade a BJ’s store collapsed in Columbia Thursday evening.

The collapse prompted an evacuation as a precaution and the business was closed.

Responders reported around 7 p.m. to the superstore on Snowden River Parkway. No injuries have been reported.

The collapse happened soon after severe weather moved through the region. Howard County was briefly under a tornado warning. Officials have not said if the collapse was weather connected.

Comments / 1

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Columbia, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facade#Snowden#Tornado Warning#Severe Weather#Howard County Fire#County Inspections#Licenses Permits#Howard Co Fire Ems#Hcdfrs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Track Fire Disrupts Metro Subway Service

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A track fire caused delays Friday morning on the Metro Subway, Maryland Transit Administration officials said. Crews responded to the fire at the Lexington Market station, according to a tweet from the city firefighters’ union. 🚇FIRE IN THE SUBWAY🔥Lexington Market @mtamaryland Subway301 N Eutaw St 21201#DowntownBaltimore @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest arrived with a fire on the tracks. Fire extinguished, removing smoke. May be some delays in rail travel. pic.twitter.com/tB9B4g69iS — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 4, 2021 There was no immediate word on injuries. Travelers can expect delays in both directions. Metro SubwayLink Service Advisory — Metro SubwayLink is experiencing delays in east and westbound service at this time. We are working diligently to restore normal service and appreciate your patience as we work to do so. We ap… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) August 4, 2021  
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland Reopens Building After Hazmat Incident

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland evacuated its Chemistry Building on Wednesday morning after an incident involving hazardous materials. The building has since fully reopened with the exception of affected labs in Wing 5. Prince Georges’s County fire officials said crews found several broken bottles of an unknown chemical. Campus police described the evacuation as precautionary. Approx 10:56am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 8000 block of Regents Dr in College Park for a Hazmat investigation. On scene found several broken bottles of an unknown chemical. Building was evacuated. No harmful chemicals dispersed. Crews remain on scene to assist clean up. pic.twitter.com/HEbHKOlgQv — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 4, 2021
Rosedale, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Car Strikes Ambulance On Baltimore Beltway In Rosedale

ROSEDALE (WJZ) — A car struck a Baltimore County ambulance on the inner loop of Interstate 695 during the Monday evening rush hour, tying up traffic in the Rosedale area. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. A refrigerator appeared to be on the road by the ambulance and passenger vehicle. Police later said the accident happened when the car swerved to avoid striking the object, leading to the crash. The ambulance was not transporting patients at the time. Several other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. ALERT: Baltimore County; Crash I-695 Inner Loop at Exit 35 (US 40); 3 right lanes closed. #MDTraffic #MDOTnews soc — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 2, 2021
Howard County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Earthquake Hits Overnight In Howard County

Baltimore (WJZ)- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Maryland to D.C. overnight. It happened around 2am near Highland in Howard County. Notable quake, preliminary info: M 2.1 – 3 km NNE of Highland, Maryland https://t.co/QWuzojKaHx — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) August 4, 2021 Definitely felt an Earthquake out here in Howard County Maryland. 👀🤨👀 — El.(الياس‎) 🇩🇿 (@e1ies) August 4, 2021 Several residents took to twitter after feeling the quake at their homes.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Pay Korryn Gaines’ Family $3M, Partial Settlement Reached

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will pay $3 million to the family of a woman shot and killed by a county police officer in 2016. Korryn Gaines was shot and killed by Cpl. Royce Ruby during a seven-hour standoff at her Randallstown apartment. Her son Kodi, then 5, was injured. In a statement, county spokesman Sean Naron called the settlement “an important step towards closure and healing.” “We also recognize Baltimore County’s ongoing work to advance equity and improve accountability,” Naron said. “While we have made tremendous progress, we also recognize that more work remains, which is why our administration continues our efforts to rebuild trust, ensure accountable policing, and build a more just future for every resident.” The partial settlement comes just over five years to the day after the shooting. It was reported this week that the two sides were near an agreement. The sides reached a settlement after an appellate judge overturned a Baltimore County court’s decision to invalidate a jury’s $38 million payout for Gaines’ death and her son’s injuries. Prosecutors did not press charges against Ruby.   In an earlier version of this story, we stated that a full settlement has been reached. We apologize for the error. 
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

2.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Maryland Early Wednesday Morning

CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook central Maryland Wednesday morning. The epicenter was located near Saint Louis Catholic Church in the Howard County community of Clarksville. “I thought, ‘that’s going on for quite some time. It’s a lot louder than thunder,’” Leilani Lucca of Columbia said. “Then, it got louder, and the house really did shake.” The Director of the Maryland Geological Survey Richard Ortt said Wednesday’s earthquake was “relatively small” and common for Maryland. “What we are experiencing are some releases of some very, very old faults, hundreds of millions of years old,” Ortt said. “Just a little bit of...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City To Resume Pre-Pandemic Parking Enforcement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parking enforcement is set to get back to normal in Baltimore, the city Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Effective Aug. 15, enforcement officers will once again ticket peak-hour parking violations and 48-hour parking violations. They will boot scofflaw violators and resume tows to the city’s impound facility. Traffic investigations will also resume. Drivers are reminded to observe all posted parking restrictions or risk being ticketed or towed. Drivers should not park at any meters which are bagged or inoperable.  
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Search Suspended For 21-Year-Old Who Fell Off Sailboat Near Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old who reportedly fell off a sailboat and into the Chesapeake Bay near the South River is still missing. Rescue crews searched for hours from Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The search resumed Wednesday morning but the efforts were later suspended. Fire officials said the man fell into the water around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two people who were on the boat with him jumped in to help but he’d already vanished. “The report we have is that they were enjoying a sail up the Bay. They were under sail at the time and for reasons unknown, the...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Testing At Aberdeen Proving Ground Causes Loud Booms In Harford, Baltimore County

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Firing at Aberdeen Proving Ground is responsible for the booming sounds being heard in Harford County and east Baltimore County. Officials said they had daytime and nighttime firing scheduled from around 7 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. Residents can contact the U.S. Army facility to be notified in advance of future tests. Police said they were contacted by multiple residents about the boom. Did you hear that? We've received some calls & emails asking about "a big boom sound" that many people reported hearing in Eastern Baltimore County. #BCoPD has confirmed the noise originated from APG (Aberdeen Proving Ground). pic.twitter.com/zzYezjo1lu — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 4, 2021
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Seven Baltimore City Fire Department Take-Home Vehicles Assigned To Members Who Live Out Of State, Report Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department may be wasting money on take-home vehicles, a new report from the city inspector general found. According to the report issued Wednesday, seven of the department’s take-home vehicles are assigned to members who travel to work from out of state. One travels nearly 60 miles each way from Queen Anne’s County. The members commute around 100,000 miles per year with more than $63,000 in annual maintenance and repair costs. Three of the department’s shift commanders live out of state. Their rotating schedules require they commute to the city 10 to 15 days per month....
Woodlawn, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Bruce Lovelace, Missing From Woodlawn Since Last Week

Bruce Lovelace (Courtesy Baltimore County Police Department) WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a missing man last seen in Woodlawn. Bruce Lovelace was last seen on Samoset Road in Woodlawn as he was leaving for work around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, July 29. Lovelace, 64, typically rides a bike and takes the bus to work in Dundalk, police said. Lovelace is described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with partially gray hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a bright orange ballcap, a gray plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or county police at 410-307-2020.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Killing Of Mother, Cybersecurity Executive Juanita Koilpillai, Extradited Back To Maryland

TRACYS LANDING (WJZ) — The man wanted in the killing of his mother, cybersecurity executive Juanita Koilpillai, has been extradited back to Maryland, Anne Arundel County police said Wednesday. Andrew Beavers, who was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, waived extradition back to Anne Arundel County. Anne Arundel County officers took custody of him on Wednesday and transported him to Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. Koilpillai was the founder and CEO of Waverley Labs, a digital risk management company. On July 25, police found the 58-year-old’s body outside her home in the 6300 block of Genoa Road. An autopsy determined she was stabbed to death. Police said Beavers took her vehicle and drove into Virginia, where he was arrested this week. Police said both his and his mother’s DNA were found on the suspected murder weapon. Police credited tips with helping them in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the police tip line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Essex, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘I Would Have Taken Both Of Those Kids’: Grandmother Of Children Found Dead In Essex Speaks Out

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The grandmother of two children found dead in their aunt’s car in Essex last week is speaking out about the heinous crime. She found out about the deaths of her beloved grandchildren on Facebook. “Let me tell you how I found out about these kids’ deaths, through Facebook, she had a GoFund me page,” LaQuata O’Neil said. It’s a nightmare she can’t wake up from. LaQuata O’Neil is the grandmother of seven-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and five-year-old Larry O’Neil, who were discovered decomposing in the trunk of their aunt’s car in Essex last week. Baltimore County police say an officer pulled Nicole...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Men Shot, Wounded In Separate Incidents In Baltimore On National Night Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said. Two of the shootings were within minutes of each other. The first shooting was at about 7:52 p.m. in the 5500 block of O’Donnell Street, where officers found a 32-year-old man wounded. Police in a subsequent release said the gunshot was self-inflicted. Southeast District detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The second shooting was at about 7:54 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street, where officers found...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Coast Guard Seeks 21-Year-Old Man Who Fell Off Sailboat Near Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a man who fell off a sailboat near Annapolis Tuesday. The missing man is 21 years old and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt. The captain of another vessel told watchstanders that three people had gone overboard from a sailboat, officials said. Two Coast Guard boats went to the scene. The boat whose captain reported the incident rescued two of the people who had fallen in. Coast Guard officials said they later determined that they had jumped in to rescue the third man but were unable to find him. The Coast Guard is being aided in their search by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police, Residents Connect For National Night Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tucked away in West Baltimore, police officers put their best foot forward. Across the nation, thousands of communities celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday, a day when police officers meet with neighbors to build a better bond, something Mayor Brandon Scott said is important in Baltimore. “(The Baltimore Police Department) must and will work hand-in-hand with city residents to reduce violence in the city,” he said. Scott and city police Commissioner Michael Harrison went to 40 different citywide events, snapping pictures and shaking hands with neighbors and promising safer streets. “For so long, we’ve built plans and designed policing with just us in mind. Now we’re designing and redesigning and reimagining policing with you at the table, helping us figure out what kind of department we want, what kind of department we need and you deserve,” Harrison said. As of Tuesday, there have been 197 homicides in the city and 393 nonfatal shootings so far this year. Neighbors said the violence is a major problem. “We have no choice but to get it under control,” resident Irwin Wilson said. Several National Night Out events are happening across the city and around the region, and some of them also have COVID-19 vaccination sites.  
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

2 Men Shot In Baltimore Monday Night, Tuesday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said one man was shot Monday night in west Baltimore and another was shot Tuesday morning in south Baltimore. Officers responded at 9:31 p.m. to the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man who was shot multiple times. Police said officers rendered first aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Western District shooting detectives at 410-396-2477. Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, there they found a 28-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives found that the man was shot on the 3600 block of Pottee Street and driven to the hospital by a family member. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
Ocean City, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Says Incident In Which Girl Was Injured On Beach ‘Not A Shark Attack’

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After multiple reports that a 12-year-old girl may have been bitten by a shark in Ocean City Monday, Ocean City officials say it wasn’t a shark that injured the girl. Despite seemingly ruling out sharks, officials do not know what caused the injury. “There was not a shark attack in Ocean City,” Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters told WJZ Wednesday. “The Ocean City Beach Patrol continues to seek opinions from experts in the field, rather than draw our own conclusions. At this time, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is working with the Department of Natural Resources to determine what caused the injury. Marine life has not been ruled out.” Ocean City Beach Patrol Surf Rescue Technicians responded to the 12-year-old girl Monday at 119th Street for a girl who injured her leg on the surf. Officials said she had several lacerations and was treated at a hospital.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Schools To Require Face Masks For All Students

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All Anne Arundel County schools should implement universal masking requirements when they reopen this fall, the Anne Arundel County Health Department advised Wednesday. The advice is in line with the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. It was given in light of the virulent Delta variant of COVID-19, which can be spread even by vaccinated individuals. Children 11 and younger are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Schools are also being asked to implement testing and other prevention strategies. Everyone who is able to get vaccinated is being urged to do so. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments / 1

Community Policy