Work to begin on Iowa Street

Hickory Street will be closed beginning Monday while the City of Mountain Home Water/Wastewater Department begins boring work for replacing sewer lines. Hickory Street will be closed to thru traffic between Sixth and Seventh streets day and night until the boring work is completed, due to equipment that will need to remain in the road.
WELLSBURG — Beginning Thursday, the elevator at the Brooke County Courthouse will be out of order while crews work for several weeks to replace it. The news came on Tuesday from the Brooke County Commissioners, who also learned of an increase in local COVID-19 cases. The commissioners said while the...
MERRILLVILLE — The Mississippi Street widening project is taking a little longer than expected, but it could be finished in coming weeks. Work started in April for the final phase of the widening initiative. Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction recently resumed following a delay, and the work could wrap up around the end of the month.
Bayliss Street will be closed from East Patrick Road to Lyon Road on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for paving activities. This work is related to the water main installation project in the greenbelt area between Lyon and Patrick from East Carpenter Street to Bayliss. Northbound traffic on Bayliss will be detoured...
Officials in Elkhart County have broken ground on a new consolidated courts campus. The more than $90 million project includes a 173,000-square-foot building in Goshen that will combine the courthouses for the city of Goshen and Elkhart County into one location. The idea of a consolidated campus dates back to...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work has begun on the western bleachers at Stocker Stadium. Crews have sectioned off the right lane to utilize it as a landing zone for the removal and installation of the new bleachers. Traffic is down to a single lane headed north beginning by the entrance of Lincoln Park to the traffic light at North Avenue and 12th St.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa City leaf vacuum will visit the following one-way streets on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021:. Market Street (south side – odd numbered properties) Jefferson Street (north side – even numbered properties) Dodge Street (east side – even numbered properties) Governor Street (west...
Preparation work for the future project to improve N.C. 211 between Aberdeen and Raeford can begin as early as this month thanks to a contract recently award by the N.C. Department of Transportation. NCDOT awarded a $15.3 million contract to Fred Smith Company of Raleigh to conduct clearing and grubbing,...
TROY — After years of working to find a new use for the old Troy Mills complex, construction has begun to convert part of the facility into an apartment building. Developer Christopher Eric Farris purchased the property, along with two parking lots across the street from the Monadnock Street facility, last month for a price of $368,000, according to minutes from the town redevelopment group’s Oct. 7 meeting.
ENID, Okla. — A portion of Roseanne, from the 407 to 520 addresses, will close beginning Monday, Nov. 15, to allow crews to replace a portion of the roadway, according to city of Enid officials. The closure is expected to last approximately 6 weeks, according to a city statement.
EDINBURG — A major street abutting the university here will soon have a new look as a city project to reconstruct the street is about to get underway. City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for construction on the Schunior Street Reconstruction Project. Reconstruction of the roadway, from Closner Boulevard...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With winter weather making it’s way across KELOLAND and snow expected for in the eastern half of the state by the end of the week, many drivers in Sioux Falls may be wondering if the road construction still taking place throughout the city will be completed before the pavement is dusted with snow.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Your daily commuted may be impacted if you take North or South Commerce Street. A release from the city of Johnson City states that the road work will include contractors assessing sewer line conditions and inspecting manholes in the area. The work will begin on Nov. 10 on South Commerce […]
Gwinnett County leaders gathered yesterday to kick off the start of construction on an infrastructure project that will provide water, sewer and trails for 8,500 acres of land in east Gwinnett. The Eastern Regional Infrastructure Project includes about five miles of new public trails, two trailheads, upgraded and expanded water...
DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - On Monday, November 8, crews were onsite as phase I of the University Boulevard Street Expansion Project began. Crew members started by setting up construction signage and traffic control devices. Equipment and construction will commence soon thereafter and continue until completion. Phase I extends from Gates...
Construction started Nov. 8 at the corner of Woodcock Road and Sequim-Dungeness Way on unincorporated Clallam County’s first ever roundabout. Crews with Interwest Construction began work just east of the planned 160-foot roundabout on Monday, with Clallam County roads staff previously saying traffic will move to one side or the other as construction progresses and no long-term traffic delays anticipated.
FARGO, N.D. (Nov. 8, 2021) – Beginning Tuesday, November 9, southbound 42nd St. S. will close between 13th and 11th Ave. S. The closure will allow for underground utility work to be completed and is expected to be in place for one week. You can find a complete list of...
A segment of Pine Street between Dr. Hicks Boulevard and Alabama 20 will be closed today as a contractor finishes resurfacing that section of the street. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
WORCESTER - Construction of Francis R. Carroll Plaza outside Hanover Theatre, at 2 Southbridge Street, is underway and installation of public art pieces along the North Main Street corridor starts next week as part of a reconfiguration of Main Street, according to Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus. Called “Worcester’s Main...
