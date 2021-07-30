Comcast Q2 Beats Wall Street Expectations

Investors appeared content overall with Comcast’s second-quarter earnings results. NBCUniversal showed a decent recovery, with overall revenue up to $8 billion in Q2 from just under $6 billion in the prior year. But it was the company’s core businesses that really did the heavy lifting.

Variety Intelligence Platform Media Analyst & Correspondent Heidi Chung and Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief Cynthia Littleton discuss Peacock’s 54 million sign-ups, the future of media M&A and more.

For further, in-depth analysis of the media industry, become a VIP subscriber today!