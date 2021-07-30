Severe Weather Statement issued for Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Sutherland Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ FOR EASTERN KEITH AND NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 740 PM CDT/640 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 22 miles west of North Platte, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Big Bald Hill, Coker, O`Fallons and Nevens. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 143 and 165. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH