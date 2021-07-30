Tornado Warning issued for Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Monmouth The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Monmouth County in central New Jersey * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 842 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Asbury Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Asbury Park, Neptune City, Spring Lake Heights, Bradley Beach, Spring Lake, Avon-By-the-sea, Sea Girt, Interlaken, Deal, Allenhurst, Loch Arbour, Ocean Grove, Shark River Hills, West Belmar, South Belmar and Wanamassa. This includes Garden State Parkway near mile marker 99. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN